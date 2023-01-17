Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Deerfield Valley News
Property boom drives down CLA, drives up town reappraisals
DEERFIELD VALLEY- The Vermont Department of Taxes’ recent release of the 2022 equalization study indicating that the common level of appraisal in most Vermont towns will fall significantly has left many Vermonters dreading huge tax increases in 2023. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Officials Conflicted on Future of Coal and Grain Building
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen and town staff are conflicted on what to do with the coal and grain building off Columbia Street that will need significant funding for restoration. Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin came before the board on Wednesday to discuss the cost associated with...
iBerkshires.com
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal
The project, which would rank among the largest solar arrays in the state, is in the beginning of its process with the Public Utility Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal.
iBerkshires.com
Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
WNYT
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant
A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Newfane
NEWFANE — A 35-year-old man from Brattleboro was arrested for DUI following a crash in Newfane early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that the driver, identified as William Simon Jr., had been drinking. Simon Jr. was arrested...
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
Comments / 0