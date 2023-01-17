Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
SFist
SF Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Lump-Sum Payments to Eligible Black Residents
In one of the most sweeping and expensive proposals for reparations to Black Americans, a committee tasked with making recommendations for providing reparations to Black residents of San Francisco is suggesting $5 million lump-sum payments to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements. The SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC),...
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
Unveiling the secrets of Chinatown's Eastern Bakery in San Francisco
Eastern Bakery has been around 98 years in San Francisco Chinatown. It's the go-to place for mooncakes and coffee crunch cake.
sfstandard.com
How Much Do You Need To Make in San Francisco To Be Considered ‘Rich’?
A classic sports car is parked at overlook with a view the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. | Adobe Stock. It’s no secret that San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the world. So how much would you need to make there to be considered “rich”?
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
NBC Bay Area
Decision to Charge SF Business Owner Sparks Controversy
The decision to charge a San Francisco gallery owner with assault for spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose is sparking a new debate. It's been a week and a half since a video surfaced, showing San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying down an unhoused person outside his business.
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
sfstandard.com
SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated
Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
SFist
Whole Foods Moves In Again On Long-Vacant Former Best Buy Location at Geary and Masonic
Whole Foods has submitted new plans to occupy the space that Best Buy vacated way back in 2017, as the grocer continues its now nearly-six-year quest to be the new anchor tenant at City Center plaza at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. It was way back in September 2017 when...
Silicon Valley
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
berkeleyside.org
Risk of major landslides in Berkeley Hills is growing
On Monday morning, with Berkeley’s soils saturated by weeks of relentless rain, a huge flow of mud, trees, roots and debris came loose from the hillside of Zaytuna College and tumbled down into the kitchen and living room of a house on Middlefield Road. Seven other homes also needed to be evacuated.
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley approves housing plan, with pledge to upzone wealthy neighborhoods
The Berkeley City Council approved an eight-year housing plan on Wednesday that commits to rezoning several major streets in an effort to encourage denser development in some of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods. Council members also took a step toward making it easier for property owners to demolish houses and...
An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Announces Grants Of Up To $5,000 for Storm-Damaged Businesses
Former chair of the UC Davis chemistry department Ting Guo was fired Thursday by the UC Board of Regents amidst allegations he raped an 18-year-old high school student three times. The three alleged rapes occurred in 2010, and in a stomach-churning detail, Guo allegedly offered the teen victim $60 for her troubles after one of the rapes. [Chronicle]
