San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
NBC Bay Area

Decision to Charge SF Business Owner Sparks Controversy

The decision to charge a San Francisco gallery owner with assault for spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose is sparking a new debate. It's been a week and a half since a video surfaced, showing San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying down an unhoused person outside his business.
oaklandside.org

Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years

The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
berkeleyside.org

Risk of major landslides in Berkeley Hills is growing

On Monday morning, with Berkeley’s soils saturated by weeks of relentless rain, a huge flow of mud, trees, roots and debris came loose from the hillside of Zaytuna College and tumbled down into the kitchen and living room of a house on Middlefield Road. Seven other homes also needed to be evacuated.
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley approves housing plan, with pledge to upzone wealthy neighborhoods

The Berkeley City Council approved an eight-year housing plan on Wednesday that commits to rezoning several major streets in an effort to encourage denser development in some of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods. Council members also took a step toward making it easier for property owners to demolish houses and...
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
