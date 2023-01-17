Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Growth ETFs to Buy Right Now
It's no secret that the market has been struggling over the past year, but it's not all bad news. While nobody knows how long this downturn will last, it's certain that a bull market is on the way. And the best way to take full advantage of the inevitable upswing is to invest right now, while prices are still low.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Quant Ratings Updated on 116 Stocks
Earnings season is finally underway. The big banks – Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) – were the first to report, and their results were mixed. As you may recall in last Tuesday’s Market 360, I gave a preview of...
NASDAQ
3 Must-Buy Momentum Stocks Backed by the Driehaus Strategy
To choose the best momentum stocks, the Driehaus strategy can be applied. It applies the “buy high and sell higher" theory. No doubt, it’s a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team. To that end, stocks like Conagra Brands CAG,...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. Contrary to the once-popular belief, there are plenty of top growth investment prospects trading at less than $100 per share. Here's a rundown of three such possibilities to consider adding to your portfolio right now.
NASDAQ
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold For Years
There's a resurgence of investor interest in the space industry, in part because its market size will reach an estimated $1 trillion by 2040. That's a tantalizing number for many investors, but adding some exposure to the space industry isn't for the faint of heart. Space stocks are still very...
NASDAQ
Is FedEx Stock A Better Pick Over Its Peer?
We believe FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick over its peer UPS stock (NYSE: UPS), given its comparatively lower valuation of 0.5x trailing revenues than 1.4x for UPS. Although this gap in the valuation is largely justified given UPS’ superior profitability and lower financial risk, as discussed below, this valuation gap will likely narrow in favor of FedEx.
NASDAQ
1 Top Multifamily Real Estate Stock to Buy in January
The pandemic and record-low interest rates combined to spark a housing market rally that drove home prices and apartment rental rates to unprecedented heights. Now, rising interest rates and recession fears have turned that tide. The stock market feeds on growth, of course, and the sudden lack of it has...
NASDAQ
Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) have lost nearly half of their value over the past year as investors worried its automotive-heavy loan portfolio would be hard hit by macroeconomic trends. On Friday, the company reported results that suggest it is holding up a lot better than some had expected, and its share price surged. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, the stock was up by about 15.6%.
NASDAQ
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
NASDAQ
Looking to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio? Ethereum Could Be a Better Buy Than Bitcoin
Signs that a global economic slowdown is coming are everywhere these days. In mid-January, the World Bank warned that one will likely occur this year, led by weaker growth in the U.S., Europe, and China. As such, the threat of a recession should be top-of-mind for anyone thinking about investing in crypto this year.
NASDAQ
Better Biotech Buy: Bluebird Bio or CRISPR Therapeutics?
Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are two rising biotechs that specialize in gene-editing therapies to treat rare genetic blood disorders and cancer. Bluebird's stock is down more than 16% over the past year and up more than 8% over the past three months. CRISPR's shares are...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X) is a...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten Down Stocks
Smart investors are often willing to go against the crowd or even go where there isn't even a crowd at all. That's pretty much the thinking behind looking at stocks like GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why all three are worth a close look by insightful investors.
Comments / 0