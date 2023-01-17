Read full article on original website
shakinthesouthland.com
New Clemson OC Garrett Riley - Digging Deeper with Frogs O’ War
On January 12th, almost two weeks after the Orange Bowl but only three days after the National Championship game, Clemson dismissed Offensive coordinator/QB coach Brandon Streeter. Almost immediately after that news dropped, Garrett Riley from TCU was announced as Clemson’s hire to fill the vacancy. Coach Riley won the...
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
footballscoop.com
Sources provide update on TCU and Kendal Briles
Less than a week after losing Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Dabo Swinney and Clemson, TCU is honing in on a deal for Riley's replacement. Sources tell FootballScoop that Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs believe a deal will be reached to hire Texas native and top young offensive coordinator Kendal Briles away from the Arkansas Razorbacks, barring any unforeseen snags.
frogsowar.com
TCU DE Colt Ellison enters transfer portal
TCU senior defensive lineman Colt Ellison has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Aledo, Texas played in 29 games and recorded 19 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss during his career at TCU. Ellison defended one pass and recovered one fumble for a touchdown last season.
TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley
TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley. Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of ...
tcu.edu
TCU Paints Stock Show Parade Purple
In its 150th year, TCU made its mark on another one of Fort Worth’s oldest institutions – the All Western Stock Show Parade. Beginning in 1896, the parade ceremoniously launches the beginning of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. This year, the parade featured appearances from head...
texashsfootball.com
Allen Loses Star Quarterback After Racial Message
Four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 quarterback standout Mike Hawkins Jr. will transfer from Allen. Hawkins, along with his brother Maliek, a sophomore DB, have unenrolled and plan on transferring from the state’s largest high school after his family home was vandalized with racist messages. According to the Allen Police Department’s incident report, the painted black letters measured over a foot tall.
WFAA
TCU coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate open up about family, football and the Frogs' magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — A year ago, TCU coach Sonny Dykes was new on the job with some tall tasks ahead of him -- taking over for a legend in Gary Patterson and also faced with turning around a team that went 5-7. Now Dykes is coming off the high of a national runner-up season and a collection of coach of the year awards.
dallasexpress.com
Allen QB Transferring to Frisco Emerson
Four-star quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is transferring from Allen High School to Frisco Emerson High School. The Dallas Morning News reports that his father, former Dallas Cowboy Mike Hawkins Sr., decided that Mike Jr. and his brother Maliek would leave the Allen program after an alleged vandalism incident at their home.
Building Design & Construction
Texas Christian University breaks ground on medical school for Dallas-Fort Worth region
Texas Christian University (TCU) has broken ground on the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, which aims to help meet the expanding medical needs of the growing Dallas-Fort Worth region. When it opens in summer 2024, the Burnett School of Medicine will train 240 medical students to become what TCU...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
Duncanville, Beaumont United top first SBLive Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings of season (Jan. 17)
A closer look at the top 25 teams across the Lone Star State in SBLive’s first Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings of the 2022-23 high school basketball season
dallasexpress.com
DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
Portillo’s Finally Opens In Texas
In 2021, it was reported that a Portillo’s would open “in a town near Frisco,” and that town ended up being The Colony. On Jan. 18, the first Portillo’s in Texas held its grand opening. “Everyone from The Colony and Grandscape has been great to work...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
