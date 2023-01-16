Read full article on original website
On the last day of Vt.'s hot air balloon season, late ballooning giant Brian Boland looms large
It’s late October in Essex, Vermont, a warm afternoon with temperate winds. On the grassy ground lies a massive pile of yellow and red nylon and a wicker basket. In less than an hour this pile will be a 300,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon capable of carrying 14 passengers. It’s among the largest in the Northeast and belongs to Essex-based company Above Reality, Vermont’s only commercial balloon company.
Weather Service: Mainers should expect snowy commute Friday morning
The National Weather Service says 6-10 inches of snow will fall tonight and tomorrow, causing difficult driving conditions on Friday. It's the first big snow of the new year, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Derek Schroeter says up to 6 inches of snow will be on roads in time for the Friday morning commute.
Agency: Median-priced homes unaffordable for median-income earners in every Maine county
For the first time in at least two decades, owning a home is not affordable for a household earning the median income in any of Maine's 16 counties. That's according to new data from MaineHousing, which has been tracking and publishing data on home affordability since 2000. "There used to...
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
Eviction filings in Maine jumped more than 25% last year
More than 4,900 eviction were filed in Maine last year — the highest number since before the pandemic. According to newly published data from the State of Maine Judicial Branch, filings were up by more than 25% in 2022. Chris Marot, the managing attorney for the eviction prevention project...
Maine students will take a new standardized test this spring
Maine students will take a new standardized test beginning this spring. State assessments were initially paused about three years ago because of COVID-19 disruptions. And in recent years, the state used the NWEA Map Growth test as an emergency tool. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the new test will...
Proposed $17M for Maine's indigent defense system not enough to meet the need, commission says
The two-year budget proposal put forth by Gov. Janet Mills includes $17 million for Maine's indigent legal defense system, which would be used to hire 10 new public defenders for a total of 15 and boost pay for private attorneys. The executive director of the state's commission on indigent legal...
