ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
thecomeback.com

Panthers interview with Sean Payton ‘on hold’ following tragedy

Sean Payton is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers, regarding their head coaching vacancy. Sadly, though, a tragedy will cause that interview to be delayed. Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes, 25, passed away in a boating accident in Florida. On Thursday night, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Payton’s interview with the team is “on hold.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys bring in veteran kicker amid Brett Maher’s struggles

The Dallas Cowboys are taking out an insurance policy on Brett Maher ahead of their upcoming playoff game. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad as depth. Archer adds that the team still plans to have Maher kick in their divisional playoff game... The post Cowboys bring in veteran kicker amid Brett Maher’s struggles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation has been in a constant state of flux for well over a year now. Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game last year but got benched for second-year QB Trey Lance. After some trade speculation, Garoppolo agreed to remain as a backup this season but was Read more... The post NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Popculture

MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Sean McVay Makes Big Changes To Rams' Coaching Staff

Sean McVay made substantial staff changes on a team that flipped from Super Bowl champions to playoff wannabees.  McVay fired offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and ...
Tribune-Review

How Maggie Hardy caught Immaculate Reception ball for Dad

It was another fairy tale ending for the Immaculate Reception ball. The same ball that Franco Harris miraculously caught 50 years ago to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in franchise history inspired another happy, though bittersweet, outcome. For the past half-century, the ball had been in the possession...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy