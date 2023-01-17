Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
thecomeback.com
Panthers interview with Sean Payton ‘on hold’ following tragedy
Sean Payton is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers, regarding their head coaching vacancy. Sadly, though, a tragedy will cause that interview to be delayed. Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes, 25, passed away in a boating accident in Florida. On Thursday night, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Payton’s interview with the team is “on hold.”
Cowboys bring in veteran kicker amid Brett Maher’s struggles
The Dallas Cowboys are taking out an insurance policy on Brett Maher ahead of their upcoming playoff game. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad as depth. Archer adds that the team still plans to have Maher kick in their divisional playoff game... The post Cowboys bring in veteran kicker amid Brett Maher’s struggles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility
The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation has been in a constant state of flux for well over a year now. Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game last year but got benched for second-year QB Trey Lance. After some trade speculation, Garoppolo agreed to remain as a backup this season but was Read more... The post NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
UCLA Receives a Thursday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Thursday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. In his tweet, Ethan Young noted that this was a 2024 commit, which would be UCLA's first in that class.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Popculture
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25
Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
Reports: UCLA Football Hiring Kodi Whitfield as Cornerbacks Coach
The former Stanford receiver and Sacramento State safeties coach is returning to Westwood in a new role.
Breaking: Sean McVay Makes Big Changes To Rams' Coaching Staff
Sean McVay made substantial staff changes on a team that flipped from Super Bowl champions to playoff wannabees. McVay fired offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and ...
Updated Cardinals coaching tracker: Who is being considered to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. However, they still do not have a head coach. That is the priority right now that Ossenfort is hired. Below, we have each candidate that we know of, and any updates about them. Listen to the latest from Cards...
How Maggie Hardy caught Immaculate Reception ball for Dad
It was another fairy tale ending for the Immaculate Reception ball. The same ball that Franco Harris miraculously caught 50 years ago to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in franchise history inspired another happy, though bittersweet, outcome. For the past half-century, the ball had been in the possession...
Jeanie Buss Reportedly Won't Support Trading Lakers Future Draft Picks
Many fans of the Los Angeles Lakers want the Lakers to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. It doesn't look like that might be happening.
