Read full article on original website
Related
Braves ink former ‘web gem’ master to the outfield on $3 million contract
The Atlanta Braves lost longtime franchise star Dansby Swanson this winter. And it has left them with the unenviable goal of building a winner without him. On Wednesday night, the team added a bit of depth with that goal in mind. The Braves signed former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin...
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
Comments / 0