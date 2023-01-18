ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion

By JAM STA ROSA, Ron LOPEZ, STAFF, Mikhail FLORES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fupM_0kI9PNLd00
Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa waves to supporters Wednesday after her acquittal on all four charges of tax evasion filed against her /AFP

Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa was on Wednesday acquitted of tax evasion, among a slew of charges she has long maintained are politically motivated, calling the verdict a victory for "truth".

Ressa, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, still faces three other cases, including a cyber libel conviction now under appeal that could mean nearly seven years in prison.

"Today, facts win. Truth wins," a teary-eyed and defiant Ressa told reporters outside the Manila courtroom after the ruling on four government charges that she and her online media company Rappler had dodged taxes in a 2015 bond sale to foreign investors.

It was her first court acquittal since former president Rodrigo Duterte's government began filing charges against her. Ressa had earlier termed the cases "politically motivated" and "a brazen abuse of power".

The tax court said prosecutors failed to prove "beyond reasonable doubt" that Ressa and Rappler had evaded income taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejFkr_0kI9PNLd00
Maria Ressa /AFP

In a separate interview with AFP following her acquittal, Ressa said the verdict was a "victory for journalists" in the Philippines and around the world.

"If you stand up to power, yes you get beaten up (for) four years and two months. But right will win," Ressa said.

"I think this is hope for anyone who has been unjustly accused."

The 59-year-old has been battling a series of cases that media advocates say were filed due to her vocal criticism of Duterte and his drug war, which claimed thousands of lives.

Ressa and Muratov were awarded the Nobel for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

In a statement, Rappler said: "An adverse decision would have had far-reaching repercussions on both the press and the capital markets... With you we will continue to #HoldTheLine" -- a slogan used to symbolise their fight for press freedom.

Media Freedom Coalition co-chairs Canada and the Netherlands welcomed the result.

"Today's acquittal... marks an important and positive step towards upholding rule of law and media freedom," the two countries' embassies in the Philippines said in a coalition statement.

German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel on Twitter hailed the ruling as "a victory for journalists, #PressFreedom and the rule of law in the PH."

- An uncertain future -

Despite the acquittal, Ressa faces potential prison from the cyber libel case, while the future of Rappler, which she founded in 2012, remains uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VnsT_0kI9PNLd00
Maria Ressa, seen here outside a Manila court, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov /AFP

Ressa told AFP she was more hopeful about the prospects in the remaining cases, although she had left her fate up to the courts.

"What we do know is that the world is watching and that we have a government that wants the world to watch. So I'm optimistic about it," Ressa said.

Rappler is challenging a Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission order to close for allegedly violating a ban on foreign ownership in media.

Under the constitution, investment in media is reserved for Philippine citizens or entities controlled by citizens.

The case springs from a 2015 investment by US-based Omidyar Network, established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar Network later transferred its Rappler investment to the site's local managers to stave off efforts by Duterte to shutter it.

The third outstanding case is also a tax-dodging charge against Ressa and Rappler.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said in September he would not interfere in Ressa's cases, citing the separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government.

Shortly after Marcos took office last year, Ressa lost an appeal against a 2020 conviction for cyber libel.

Trouble for Ressa and Rappler began in 2016, when Duterte came to power and launched a war against drug trafficking in which, according to official data, more than 6,200 people were killed in police anti-narcotics operations.

Rights groups estimate tens of thousands were killed.

Rappler was among the domestic and foreign media outlets that published shocking images of the killings and questioned the crackdown's legal basis.

Ressa and Rappler endured what press freedom advocates say was a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks.

Duterte's government said previously it had nothing to do with the cases against Ressa.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

'Go bag', police raid drills for embattled Philippine Nobel laureate

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa told AFP she keeps a prison "go bag", bundles of cash for bail, and runs simulations of police raids with her staff as she fights for press freedom in the Philippines. And that's for everyone, for journalists, for business, for institutions," she told AFP in an interview.
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
CBS News

Investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali, often critical of Rwanda's government, killed in a car accident

John Williams Ntwali, one of Rwanda's few journalists who published stories critical of the government, has died. Ntwali was the sole fatality in a car accident in Kigali on Wednesday, police spokesman John Bosco Kabera told Reuters. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested and "the accident file is being processed for onward transmission to prosecution," Kabera said.
gcaptain.com

South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia

By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
AFP

Bolsonaro asks court to disregard controversial draft decree

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has asked investigators probing his election campaign to disregard a document found at the home of his justice minister that called for a review of the results of the vote. The draft document found at the home of Anderson Torres -- who is currently in detention and being investigated over the January 8 storming of Brasilia's seats of power by Bolsonaro supporters -- proposed taking federal control of the supreme court, which is responsible for elections.
Cheddar News

At Davos, UN Chief Warns the World Is In a 'Sorry State'

"DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The world is in a “sorry state" because of myriad “interlinked” challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,” the U.N. chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered his gloomy message on the second day of the elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Sessions took a grim turn when news broke of a helicopter crash in Ukraine that killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials.Forum President Borge Brende requested 15...
AFP

AFP

104K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy