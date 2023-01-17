Construction industry outlook up for 2023, but what about in Denton?

Buy Now The outlook for the construction industry in 2023 is looking up, though labor shortages and supply chain issues continue to present challenges, according to a new report from Associated General Contractors of America. In this photo from 2022, construction continues on a home in a subdivision behind Rayzor Ranch. Al Key/DRC file photo

After a difficult few years for the construction industry, contractors across the country are feeling hopeful about 2023 thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, a new report from the Associated General Contractors of America finds.

While expectations for private sector projects are down, contractors have high hopes for publicly funded projects in 2023 even as they expect to cope with continued supply chain challenges and workforce shortages.