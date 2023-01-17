Read full article on original website
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Senate Democrats support full investigation into Biden document scandal: 'Irresponsible and disturbing'
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., are calling for a full investigation into the classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office.
The unexpected barrier preventing American small towns from accessing federal climate funds
The bipartisan infrastructure legislation that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 allocated more than $50 billion to make America's roads, bridges, power lines, and other infrastructure more resilient to climate change. But much of that money comes with a catch. According to a new analysis, 60 percent of the law's funding for projects that are designed to help communities prepare for climate disasters requires communities to pony up between 20 and 30 percent of the cost of a given project. This is known as a "local match," a certain amount of money that a grantee is required to contribute to the overall costs of a project in order to qualify for a federal grant.
2024 Watch: Trump, DeSantis, Pence, and more – the brewing GOP nomination battle for evangelical voters
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Ron DeSantis and other likely 2024 presidential contenders court evangelical voters, who are a key part of the Republican base.
In conservative states, abortion opponents push back on Republicans
Debates about rape, incest and health exceptions are dividing Republicans.
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
