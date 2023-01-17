Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clorox Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 2/10/23, Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 2/9/23, and Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 2/8/23. As a percentage of CLX's recent stock price of $140.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Clorox Co to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when CLX shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for CALM to open 2.43% lower in price and for LOW to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

1 DAY AGO