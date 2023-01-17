Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: IRON,TNYA,WINT
Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%. Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 8.9% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, OSH's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout,...
NASDAQ
Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clorox, Cal-Maine Foods and Lowe's Companies
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clorox Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 2/10/23, Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 2/9/23, and Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 2/8/23. As a percentage of CLX's recent stock price of $140.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Clorox Co to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when CLX shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for CALM to open 2.43% lower in price and for LOW to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Interesting KRG Put Options For March 17th
Investors in Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the KRG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following put contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AMAT - 1/20/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AMAT rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge Financial (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR shares have gained 4.4% in the past month against the 2.1% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.3% and 9.3%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
NASDAQ
Beacon (BECN) Opens Two Branches in Texas, Boosts Ambition 2025
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN recently announced the opening of two new branches at greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, TX. The Baytown branch serves the greater Houston market, reaching Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region while the services of the Forth Worth branch extend to the west side at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30.
NASDAQ
Why Nasdaq (NDAQ) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Nasdaq (NDAQ), which belongs to the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This exchange operator has an established...
NASDAQ
First Week of SBH September 15th Options Trading
Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SBH options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Cognex (CGNX)
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years)...
NASDAQ
March 17th Options Now Available For TechnipFMC (FTI)
Investors in TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw new options become available today, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FTI options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments' (TXN) Q4 Earnings?
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24. For fourth-quarter 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
Why Linde (LIN) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Linde (LIN). This company, which is in the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Novo Nordisk (NVO)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Starbucks (SBUX). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Friday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: DHHC, KDP
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At DiamondHead Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Co-CEO,...
