BOSTON -- Happy Friday! I bet a lot of you went to bed Thursday night while it was still raining and woke up this morning to a fresh coating to few inches on the driveway. Late last night, between about 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., the rain briefly changed over to a very sloppy, wet snow. It came down fast and furious for an hour or two and left a very heavy layer of white on the trees and cars. Thankfully, temperatures have remained near or slightly above freezing, so road conditions overall have been decent.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO