Pittsburgh, PA

Errors costly in Men's Volleyball season-opener at Thiel

GREENVILLE, Pa. --- Carlow University men's volleyball opened its season with a 3-0 loss to Thiel College on the road Thursday. Senior Russ Cyprowski led all players with 11 kills and hit .286 on the night. Newcomer Colin Wiegand added seven kills, and James Stone tallied five digs. Coulter Chaffee...
