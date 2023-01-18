"This Is Really How We're Going To Start Getting Ahead": This Woman's Story About How She Doubled Her Salary Is Very Eye-Opening

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing before Quads Studio Incident.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
People Are Revealing The Things They Learned Embarrassingly Late In Life, And I Am Truly Confused How They Didn't Figure Them Out Sooner
Okay, but TIL that Disney had their own version of "Mambo No. 5" called "Disney Mambo No. 5," which was also sung by Lou Bega.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
"You Wanna Know Why My Career As An Esthetician Didn't Work Out?" — This Woman Just Got Real About How Toxic The Beauty Industry Can Be, And It's A Sad Reality
"I was working so hard for minimum wage, barely getting by, and being pressured to sell these super-expensive packages to people who simply did not need them or could not afford them."
My Tiny Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 23 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I just find all of these so, so fascinating.
50 Things Basically Every Single American Believes Are Completely Normal But Are Actually Very, Very, Very Strange
Points were made, folks. Points were made.
19 Things We Unquestionably Accept Even Though They’re An Absolute Scam
"Paying $200 for a required college textbook, in order to read the required 1/10th of it, and then the college making it obsolete the next year even though it's only a year old, so you can't even sell it back."
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
21 Funny Tweets By Women That Will Give You The Will To Live Another Week
"Yeah taxes are stressful but you ever have a server pull up a chair to your table, then sit down and explain how the restaurant works while making unwavering eye contact" —@KathrynKvas
6 signs that you're in a one-sided relationship and how to find balance
If you're always the one to make plans, do chores, and initiate intimacy, then you may be in a one-sided relationship
21 Common Sounds People Grew Up Hearing All The Time, But No Longer Do Today
You'll 100% be hearing these in your head as you read along.
KevinMD.com
How to recognize and stop gaslighting in your relationships
An excerpt from The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide: Your Personal Journey Toward Healing from Emotional Abuse. Gaslighting is insidiously pervasive in today’s culture. We are inundated by an onslaught of news and information that we’re aware might not be accurate. In such a climate, we are presented with more occasions to question what we know and consequently are more vulnerable to gaslighting than ever.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
24 People Who Accidentally Called Out THEMSELVES Online
That feeling when you accidentally argue against yourself. 😳
The Damage Caused by Narcissistic Parents
Abusive FatherPhoto byDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be — the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up codependent and insecure. They struggle with shame and low self-esteem. Their adult relationships are distorted by their early childhood experiences with a narcissistic parent. Although the traits of narcissism are the same, their expression by a mother or father may impact male and female children in unique ways.[1] Here’s why their parenting is toxic:
17 Wild Images Of Nature Being Very Unsettling And Totally Not Scary At All, Nope
If you've never seen a hermit crab use a discarded doll head as a shell, well, you're about to.
