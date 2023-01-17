Read full article on original website
CBS News
Bomb threat called on Butler County McDonald's
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Butler County McDonald's. Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday were informed of a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald's along Clearview Circle in Center Township. An employee notified the police of the threat...
CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
CBS News
Missing 12-year-old girl returns home safely
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A missing 12-year-old girl has returned home safely, Pittsburgh police said. Police asked for help finding the 12-year-old girl on Friday but later said she was found.
