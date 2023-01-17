ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

CBS News

Bomb threat called on Butler County McDonald's

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Butler County McDonald's. Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday were informed of a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald's along Clearview Circle in Center Township. An employee notified the police of the threat...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

