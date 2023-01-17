KIRA KUHNAU has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Ashley Pingree of the English Department. Kira is a senior and the daughter of Louie and Jackie Riehle, and PeeWee Kuhnau and Rebecca Schumacher of Litchfield. Kira puts forth great effort with each assignment given to her. She is thoughtful about what she submits and wants to improve her writing skills. Her writings are filled with life and humor. She adds personality into each word she chooses, showcasing her personality. Kira brings a positive attitude on a daily basis. Kira participates in FCCLA. Congratulations Kira on being selected Student of the Week!

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO