Julie Flann
61-year-old JULIE L. FLANN of Cosmos passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation...
Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee Firming up Plans for Their Alabama Guests
The 51st annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival will be held in Meeker County February 4th through the 11th. The Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee members are firming up plans for the annual event as 9 guests from Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s sister city – will visit the area, learning about the dairy industry and enjoying outdoor winter activities.
Marriage Refreshment Conference
A marriage refreshment conference is coming up at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield on February 24th and 25th. You can learn more about it at cornerstonechurchmn.org. Josh Keller says it will be a high-energy, guy-friendly event with speakers from Orange County, California. He says if we don’t work on our marriages, like anything else in life, they will fail.
LHS “Students of the Week” – January 17
KIRA KUHNAU has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Ashley Pingree of the English Department. Kira is a senior and the daughter of Louie and Jackie Riehle, and PeeWee Kuhnau and Rebecca Schumacher of Litchfield. Kira puts forth great effort with each assignment given to her. She is thoughtful about what she submits and wants to improve her writing skills. Her writings are filled with life and humor. She adds personality into each word she chooses, showcasing her personality. Kira brings a positive attitude on a daily basis. Kira participates in FCCLA. Congratulations Kira on being selected Student of the Week!
2-Vehicle Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township – south of Brownton – in McLeod County. The two vehicles were both southbound and collided. A 1998 Mazda 626 was driven by 35-year-old Michael John Pierson of Brownton, and a 2010 International semi was driven by 56-year-old Darrell Edward Naber of Lake Lillian. Naber was not injured. Pierson was taken to Hutchinson Health by Allina Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Brownton Fire Dept. also responded.
Litchfield Area Mentorship Program Needs Mentors
During National Mentor Month, the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program is getting the word out about its presence in the community. More mentors are needed and applications are available at lampkinship.org. Amie Bergquist says being a mentor is not a big time commitment and the activities that you do with your...
Litchfield City Council Continues to Address Housing Issues
The Litchfield City Council is continuing its efforts to address housing issues in the community. A task force is forming to study housing matters. Litchfield Mayor Ron Dingmann says some members of the public are being sought to serve on this committee. He says if anyone is interested, they should apply at City Hall.
