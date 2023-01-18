ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 49, Ariton 23

Anniston 53, Pleasant Valley 32

Appalachian 60, J.B. Pennington 40

Arab 55, Albertville 31

Ashford 48, Northside Methodist 23

Athens 62, Columbia 37

Athens Bible 35, Cullman Christian 18

Auburn 59, Benjamin Russell 17

B.C. Rain 41, Elberta 13

Blount 47, Saraland 35

Brookwood 56, Bessemer City 43

Calhoun 48, Autaugaville 41

Cedar Bluff 58, Coosa Christian 29

Cherokee 55, Fort Payne 42

Childersburg 45, Talladega County Central 18

Chilton County 67, Calera 53

Choctaw County 42, Sweet Water 23

Clarke County 46, J.U. Blacksher 36

Cold Springs 70, Lawrence County 52

Cottonwood 46, Wicksburg 14

Dale County 41, Slocomb 31

Daleville 40, New Brockton 33

Decatur 48, Westminster Christian Academy 47

Decatur Heritage 42, Holly Pond 27

Deshler 78, Muscle Shoals 70

Elba 52, Kinston 45

Elkmont 65, Tanner 22

Enterprise 43, Dothan 39

Etowah 68, Ashville 34

Gadsden 75, Sand Rock 43

Geneva County 62, Samson 52

Georgiana 72, McKenzie 38

Geraldine 44, Collinsville 40

Good Hope 74, Skyline 56

Greenville 56, Pike Road 55

Gulf Shores 40, Murphy 38

Hackleburg 58, Phillips-Bear Creek 24

Haleyville 73, Fairview 63

Hamilton 58, Marion County 33

Handley 41, Central - Clay County 30

Hazel Green 55, Sparkman 29

Headland 33, Rehobeth 21

Helena 24, Center Point 22

Hewitt-Trussville 53, Central-Phenix City 46

Holtville 56, Isabella 51

Horseshoe Bend 54, Randolph County 35

Jackson 51, Wayne County, Miss. 28

James Clemens 52, Florence 37

Lauderdale County 82, Brooks 24

LeFlore 50, St. Paul’s 31

Lee-Huntsville 65, Mae Jemison 55

Lexington 52, Wilson 33

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 53, Whitesburg Christian 30

Loachapoka 60, Verbena 10

McGill-Toolen 63, Robertsdale 14

Midfield 61, Tarrant 16

Minor 63, Parker 54

Mobile Christian 55, Vancleave, Miss. 18

Monroe County 54, Excel 24

Mountain Brook 52, Pell City 44

Northridge 65, Hueytown 54

Northside 54, Berry 28

Orange Beach 50, Baldwin County 48

Oxford 59, White Plains 20

Paul Bryant 64, Demopolis 46

Phil Campbell 49, Colbert Heights 20

Pike Liberal Arts 30, Emmanuel Christian 9

Prattville 67, Robert E. Lee 29

Ragland 38, Jefferson Christian Academy 34

Ramsay 60, McAdory 32

Red Level 54, Pleasant Home 33

Russell County 57, Park Crossing 56

Satsuma 39, Escambia County 29

Scottsboro 46, Madison Academy 24

Shades Valley 59, Cornerstone School 23

Shoals Christian 53, Sheffield 23

Sulligent 47, Fayette County 17

Sylvania 55, Fyffe 46

Theodore 46, Alma Bryant 33

Thomasville 50, Southern Choctaw 24

Thompson 56, Montevallo 30

Thorsby 63, Central Coosa 33

Trinity Presbyterian 59, St. James 28

West End 32, Gaston 26

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 56, Altamont 29

Williamson 37, UMS-Wright 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.

Good Hope vs. John Carroll Catholic, ccd.

Keith vs. Linden, ccd.

Selma vs. Brewbaker Tech, ccd.

Southside-Selma vs. Greensboro, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

Calhoun County tournament: Second-half explosion sends Jacksonville boys to title game

JACKSONVILLE — In the words of Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan, “Once the iron got hot, we took off from there.”. The top-seeded Golden Eagles took off like a rocket ship in the second half, leaving fifth-seeded Piedmont in the dust in an 81-59 victory Thursday night in the semifinals of the Calhoun County tournament. Jacksonville will face second-seeded Oxford in Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

On the Record for Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook

Jacksonville, AL – Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook sets another Calhoun County Tournament scoring record, goes for 49 points and 20 rebounds as Lady Indians beat Jacksonville CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Wednesday’s Girls Games Ohatchee 64, Jacksonville 53 Alexandria 48, Piedmont 41 Thursday’s Girls Games Ohatchee vs. Anniston, 3 p.m. Alexandria vs. Oxford, 6 p.m. Friday’s […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Virginian Review

Bison Invitational Results

The 2023 Bison Invitational was held this past Saturday, where the Alleghany Mountaineers as a team finished second overall. The Mountaineers finished as a team just 33 points by Millbrook who placed first, 209-176. Along with their second place team finish, the Mountaineers had three individual titles.  Carter Nicely in the 157-pound class pinned Harrisonburg's (Blue Streaks), Charlie Blair to win his weight class. Meanwhile, Sam Rusmisel in the 165-pound class pinned Rashad Parham also from the Blue Streaks to win his weight class, and Remington Tucker won the 175-pound class by pinning Jason Coleman of Millbrook. The trio went a combined 11-0.  For the Bath...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Calhoun Journal

AHSAA Finals Include Weaver’s Lady Bearcats

Calhoun County, AL – Ranburne goes to battle for the Class 1A-4A State Duals title Friday; the AHSAA State Girls Tournament begins Thursday AHSAA DUALS 1A-4A Semifinals Dora 39, New Hope 36 Ranburne 36, St. James 28 1A-4A Finals Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham Dora vs. Ranburne, Friday, 3:15 p.m. AHSAA Girls Championship Thursday Prelims, Thompson High […]
RANBURNE, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy