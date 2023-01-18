Tuesday's Scores

The 2023 Bison Invitational was held this past Saturday, where the Alleghany Mountaineers as a team finished second overall. The Mountaineers finished as a team just 33 points by Millbrook who placed first, 209-176. Along with their second place team finish, the Mountaineers had three individual titles. Carter Nicely in the 157-pound class pinned Harrisonburg's (Blue Streaks), Charlie Blair to win his weight class. Meanwhile, Sam Rusmisel in the 165-pound class pinned Rashad Parham also from the Blue Streaks to win his weight class, and Remington Tucker won the 175-pound class by pinning Jason Coleman of Millbrook. The trio went a combined 11-0. For the Bath...

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO