Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 49, Ariton 23
Anniston 53, Pleasant Valley 32
Appalachian 60, J.B. Pennington 40
Arab 55, Albertville 31
Ashford 48, Northside Methodist 23
Athens 62, Columbia 37
Athens Bible 35, Cullman Christian 18
Auburn 59, Benjamin Russell 17
B.C. Rain 41, Elberta 13
Blount 47, Saraland 35
Brookwood 56, Bessemer City 43
Calhoun 48, Autaugaville 41
Cedar Bluff 58, Coosa Christian 29
Cherokee 55, Fort Payne 42
Childersburg 45, Talladega County Central 18
Chilton County 67, Calera 53
Choctaw County 42, Sweet Water 23
Clarke County 46, J.U. Blacksher 36
Cold Springs 70, Lawrence County 52
Cottonwood 46, Wicksburg 14
Dale County 41, Slocomb 31
Daleville 40, New Brockton 33
Decatur 48, Westminster Christian Academy 47
Decatur Heritage 42, Holly Pond 27
Deshler 78, Muscle Shoals 70
Elba 52, Kinston 45
Elkmont 65, Tanner 22
Enterprise 43, Dothan 39
Etowah 68, Ashville 34
Gadsden 75, Sand Rock 43
Geneva County 62, Samson 52
Georgiana 72, McKenzie 38
Geraldine 44, Collinsville 40
Good Hope 74, Skyline 56
Greenville 56, Pike Road 55
Gulf Shores 40, Murphy 38
Hackleburg 58, Phillips-Bear Creek 24
Haleyville 73, Fairview 63
Hamilton 58, Marion County 33
Handley 41, Central - Clay County 30
Hazel Green 55, Sparkman 29
Headland 33, Rehobeth 21
Helena 24, Center Point 22
Hewitt-Trussville 53, Central-Phenix City 46
Holtville 56, Isabella 51
Horseshoe Bend 54, Randolph County 35
Jackson 51, Wayne County, Miss. 28
James Clemens 52, Florence 37
Lauderdale County 82, Brooks 24
LeFlore 50, St. Paul’s 31
Lee-Huntsville 65, Mae Jemison 55
Lexington 52, Wilson 33
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 53, Whitesburg Christian 30
Loachapoka 60, Verbena 10
McGill-Toolen 63, Robertsdale 14
Midfield 61, Tarrant 16
Minor 63, Parker 54
Mobile Christian 55, Vancleave, Miss. 18
Monroe County 54, Excel 24
Mountain Brook 52, Pell City 44
Northridge 65, Hueytown 54
Northside 54, Berry 28
Orange Beach 50, Baldwin County 48
Oxford 59, White Plains 20
Paul Bryant 64, Demopolis 46
Phil Campbell 49, Colbert Heights 20
Pike Liberal Arts 30, Emmanuel Christian 9
Prattville 67, Robert E. Lee 29
Ragland 38, Jefferson Christian Academy 34
Ramsay 60, McAdory 32
Red Level 54, Pleasant Home 33
Russell County 57, Park Crossing 56
Satsuma 39, Escambia County 29
Scottsboro 46, Madison Academy 24
Shades Valley 59, Cornerstone School 23
Shoals Christian 53, Sheffield 23
Sulligent 47, Fayette County 17
Sylvania 55, Fyffe 46
Theodore 46, Alma Bryant 33
Thomasville 50, Southern Choctaw 24
Thompson 56, Montevallo 30
Thorsby 63, Central Coosa 33
Trinity Presbyterian 59, St. James 28
West End 32, Gaston 26
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 56, Altamont 29
Williamson 37, UMS-Wright 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.
Good Hope vs. John Carroll Catholic, ccd.
Keith vs. Linden, ccd.
Selma vs. Brewbaker Tech, ccd.
Southside-Selma vs. Greensboro, ccd.
