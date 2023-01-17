ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

By Dana Jensen
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
East Lyme ― Sue and Carl Zappulla, of Barkhamsted, spent time Tuesday with their grandsons, Archer, 8, and Jack, 11, at McCook Point Park in East Lyme. Sue and Carl said the boys had the day off from school and they wanted to spend time together.

They decided to visit downtown Niantic because they wanted to have lunch at their favorite restaurant and then were going to Rocky Neck State Park.

The couple mentioned that when ever they are in the area they always visit Rocky Neck because that’s where they first met. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

