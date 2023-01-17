ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaMiles Brooks 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Georgia Tech DB

Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks was the Yellow Jackets’ highest graded player according to PFF following the 2022 season. Brooks finished the year with 52.0 tackles and a team-high 3 interceptions. Enjoy the best of LaMiles Brooks’ 2022 season right here!
watchstadium.com

Charlie Thomas 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Georgia Tech LB

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas had another banner year making plays for the Yellow Jackets’ defense in 2022. Thomas continued his playmaking ways that had earned him a great reputation at Tech by racking up 112.0 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 2 forced and recovered fumbles. Enjoy the best of Charlie Thomas’ […]
