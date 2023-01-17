ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Zamari Walton 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Georgia Tech DB

Georgia Tech defensive back Zamari Walton was a significant difference-maker for GT and the Yellow Jackets’ 3rd-highest graded player according to PFF following the 2022 season. Walton finished the year with 36.0 tackles and 6 pass deflections to go along with an interception. Enjoy the best of Walton’s impressive year right here!
