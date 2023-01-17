In a surprising move, Joshua Malina took to Twitter to signal that details on a reboot of NBC's The West Wing would be coming soon. It's hard to believe that it's coming up on three years since Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford (with Sterling K. Brown in for the late John Spencer in the role of Leo McGarry) reunited with original series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. What might be even harder to believe is that, after years & years of fans hoping for the series to be revisited or have a sequel series in play, considering our current political environment, a reboot might actually be on the way. But that's what we're hearing from Joshua Malina (The Big Bang Theory), who played speechwriter-turned-Oregon Congressman Will Bailey between Season 4 and 7. Earlier today, Malina tweeted, "Got back on Twitter just in time to talk about The West Wing reboot. Details soon!"

1 DAY AGO