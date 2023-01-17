ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoYouRemember?

What Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s Only Son Is Up To Today

After her divorce from her first husband, Sean Penn, in 1989, Madonna fell in love again when she met director, Guy Ritchie in the summer of 1998 and started dating. The pair announced in March that they were expecting a child. The ex-lovers welcomed Rocco Ritchie on Aug. 11, 2000, though they were not married at the time.
WHAS 11

Bella Hadid Channels Marilyn Monroe With New Blonde Hair Transformation

Bella Hadid has a drastic new look! On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her blonde tresses -- giving off major Marilyn Monroe energy. "@sammcknight1," Hadid simply captioned the video, tagging her hairstylist, Sam McKnight. In the clip, the model wears a barely-there tank top as...
NME

HAIM are in the studio working on fourth album

HAIM are back in the studio to work on their fourth album, as revealed in a new clip posted to the trio’s TikTok. In a video shared on the social platform yesterday (January 15) Este and Danielle can be seen pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
RadarOnline

Gigi Hadid 'Mad' At Leo DiCaprio Over Lack Of Closure After Short Fling As He Moves On With 23-Year-Old Model Victoria Lamas, Sources Claim

Jilted model Gigi Hadid is getting the cold shoulder from Titanic star Leo DiCaprio, who’s been spotted partying with young model Victoria Lamas and others, but sources said the stunner is demanding the notorious playboy explain why their brief fling ended, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Part of her wants to just ghost Leo or play him at his own game by hooking up with someone new herself,” spilled a source. “But they share a lot of the same friends — and she’s not the type to just move on and let this go without some type of closure.” “He’s saying they...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
WHAS 11

'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)

Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
WHAS 11

'The Reading' Trailer: Mo'Nique Battles Supernatural Possession in Dark New Thriller (Exclusive)

A press stunt takes a dark turn for Mo'Nique in the new thriller and ET is exclusively debuting the first look at the upcoming BET+ film. The Oscar winner plays Emma Leeden, an author who recently lost her husband and two children during a home invasion. A year after the incident, Emma is still deeply scarred by the events and keeps away from the public in a fortified home. When she decides to detail the horrific experience in her new book, Invasion, her manager arranges a staged reading to generate press and hires a medium, Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal), to lead.
WHAS 11

David Crosby Dead at 81: Celebs Post Touching Tributes to Music Icon

David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died on Thursday at the age of 81. News of the iconic musician's death hit hard with many of his former bandmates, famous friends and fans. In a statement shared with Variety on Thursday, his wife, Jan...
WHAS 11

Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)

Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
WHAS 11

Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.

