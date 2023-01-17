ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
epicstream.com

Star Wars Rebels Character Seemingly Spotted in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

It looks like the Star Wars franchise will be pulling every trick it has in the book for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. This week, a brand new trailer was unveiled which left fans in a pure euphoric state. There's a lot to unpack in the action-packed teaser and unsurprisingly, there were a couple of blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments only eagle-eyed fans were able to notice.
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Season 3 Returning to Iconic Star Wars Location

Coruscant will soon rise again. After serving as the capital of the Galactic Republic in the prequel trilogy and Legends storytelling, the city-covered planet is returning in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. As seen in the trailer for the third season of the Disney+ series released on Monday, the planet is briefly seen both by itself and in a shot where Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) can be seen traveling through the skies.
Looper

Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion

"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
msn.com

Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career

Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
epicstream.com

Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement

Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans

When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
dexerto.com

Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art

A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
People

Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials

Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.

