K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a long-lasting […]
Jerome Tang grabs mic, stands on table, delivers message to fans after K-State win
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Something happened in Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday that history will tell you is rare. That is, Kansas State beat Kansas on the basketball court. The Wildcat victory snaps a 7-game losing streak against their in-state rival. It’s K-State’s fourth win of the season over a Top 25 team. No. 13 K-State beat […]
Injury accident sends one to the hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. One person was taken to the hospital and their are no updates on their condition. Investigators were still on scene almost 5 hours later. We will provide any...
Parents of Wichita’s Gradey Dick say the freshman is flourishing at KU
On the eve of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, KSN's Jason Lamb visited with Bart and Carmen Dick to find out how their son, Gradey Dick (a University of Kansas basketball freshman), is adjusting to college life and playing a key role for the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Pomona man arrested following late night pursuit in Osage and Franklin counties Wednesday
A vehicle pursuit that began in Osage County concluded in Franklin County with the arrest of a Pomona man on multiple charges Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo just after 11:30 pm. The vehicle fled during the stop initiating a pursuit that ended at an undisclosed residence in Pomona.
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
Third deer poaching incident since early November under investigation in Lyon County
Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is investigating the county’s third deer poaching incident since early November. The latest one happened Jan. 9 near Roads 155 and M, or just southeast of Emporia. Most details are pending and there is no suspect description, but Scheve says the deer was killed “by illegal means after dark.”
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME:Burke, Ebony Renee; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Probation Violation. NAME:...
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
