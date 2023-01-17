ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

WIBW

Injury accident sends one to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. One person was taken to the hospital and their are no updates on their condition. Investigators were still on scene almost 5 hours later. We will provide any...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Alma Manor closing this Spring

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
ALMA, KS
WIBW

Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel

A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men

Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME:Burke, Ebony Renee; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested

Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS

