Show choirs return to Capital City Classic
The 14th annual Capital City Classic show choir competition hosted by the Tallassee High School choral department returns next week. The annual show returns to the Montgomery Performing Arts Center Jan. 27-28 and is just as big as ever. “Over 40 schools from around the Southeast will be in attendance,...
Fifteen years of the Capital City Classic
It was the last week of January, 2009. Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States. Pilot Chesney “Sully” Sullenberger landed a U.S. Airways flight on an icy Hudson River, saving his passengers and becoming a hero in the process. In California, a woman gave birth to eight children and became known as the “Octomom.”
Tallassee author Willie Moseley writes 15th book
A Tallassee author has published a book on former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential nominee Mike Huckabee. Instead of politics, Willie Moseley finds another side to Huckabee — music and a guitar collection. Moseley has been writing for Vintage Guitar for nearly 34 years and writing books on music...
Auburn woman dies in crash near Reeltown
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.
Tallassee wrestling falls to Jasper in 5A duals championship
The Tallassee wrestling team came up just short in the AHSAA Class 5A duals state championship on Friday night. Jasper beat Tallassee, 38-33, in the championship match at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. The Tigers led, 33-32, after 13 matches but dropped the final match of the night to suffer the loss.
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Jan. 13 to
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Powers Avenue. • A white male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Ashurst Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Main...
