Philadelphia, PA

Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards

Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Five reasons why the Giants could stun the Eagles

With a road win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, the Giants proved their playoff worthiness. Per OddsChecker, Big Blue is a 7.5-point underdog in Saturday's divisional round game at Philadelphia, but New York has the goods to pull the upset. Here are five reasons why:. 1. Daniel Jones...
CFB world reacts to questionable TCU hire

TCU earned a lot of goodwill and praise after their historic 2022 season. The Horned Frogs leapfrogged from a 5-7 season all the way into the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Now with 2023 approaching, the team is reorganizing. Through that though, they may have made a questionable hire. The...
Eagles Fans Had Special Message For Eli Manning Today

During this past Monday's Manningcast, Giants legend Eli Manning said he would make a trip to Philadelphia to watch his former team face the Eagles in the Divisional Round.  “I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” Manning said. “But I think I have to break that ...
New team emerges as potential Tom Brady destination

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, and Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be in hot pursuit of his services. McDaniels and Brady have a longtime connection stemming from their time together with Bill Belichick and the...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Breaking Down Eagles-Giants Playoff Matchup

It's finally here: Eagles vs. Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship Game. The loser heads into the offseason. The latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast with co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dives right into the matchup. Listen with...
