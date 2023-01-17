ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blocbyblocknews.com

The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking

The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
Wbaltv.com

Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
foxbaltimore.com

Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
domino

This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Shore News Network

Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman whose name was not released due to privacy concerns won the Pick 5 lottery twice in 2022. After playing the Pick 3 and Pick 4 for years, the Baltimore resident decided to add Pick 5 to her weekly lottery ticket purchases in October. Then she won her first $25,000 prize. Two months later, on December 21st, she got an early holiday gift, winning $25,000 again. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal The post Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorepositive.com

An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members

Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Bay Net

Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins

BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WSOC Charlotte

Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore

In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
wmar2news

Maryland native Travis Pastrana trying out for the 65TH Daytona 500

Maryland native Travis Pastrana, known for attempting dare devil like stunts with anything involving motors and engines, is trying out for the Daytona 500. One of most famous stunts he attempted was jumping the Annapolis city dock A.K.A "Ego alley" with a speed boat flying under his car. This isn't his first rodeo with NASCAR, he raced in the Nascar Xfinitiy series back in 2013.
