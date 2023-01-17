Read full article on original website
Related
Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn't join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year...
Legendary rock singer David Crosby dead at 81. Months before his death, he quit live performances, saying 'I don't have the strength.'
Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young died Thursday at 81.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
C.J. Harris Dead: ‘American Idol’ Alum Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack At 31
Another American Idol alum is gone far too soon. C.J. Harris died on Jan. 15 after seemingly suffering a heart attack at the age of 31, according to TMZ. A family member for the singer confirmed that C.J. was rushed to the hospital in Alabama, but did not survive. C.J....
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Peter Tork Was Once Asked By ‘Monkees’ Producers ‘Do You Mind Playing The Dummy?’
Peter Tork was once asked by 'Monkees' producers 'do you mind playing the dummy?'
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Watch Lemmy prove how he was an anti-gatekeeping king while sharing his opinion on Motörhead copycats
Lemmy discusses attractive musicians, Motörhead copycats, gender inequality and more in this interview from 1988's The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years documentary
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Rod Stewart and More Mourn Jeff Beck: ‘An Absolute God of Guitar’
Following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of English rock guitarist Jeff Beck, musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember the artist and his storied career. Among them, Gene Simmons, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart shared their condolences and showed praise for the “distinctively brilliant” guitar maven. Beck died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to an official statement obtained by Variety and posted to his social media accounts. He was 78. In a Twitter post, Stewart thanked Beck for being “one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond....
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Led Zeppelin’s Manager Promised to Hurt John Bonham When He Didn’t Take Jimmy Page’s Advice
Led Zeppelin’s manager promised to hurt John Bonham when he didn't listen to advice during one practice session.
Noel Gallagher & Sara MacDonald Split After 22 Years Together
Former Oasis musician Noel Gallagher, 55, and his wife Sara MacDonald, 51, are calling it quits after 22 years together. On Monday, the two broke the news of their divorce after 12 years of marriage. In a statement to People magazine, they said, “Noel and Sara will together continue to...
George Harrison Said The Beatles Agreed Not to Replace Each Other if Someone Left the Band: ‘We Weren’t Going to Get Roger Waters’
George Harrison said The Beatles would only ever include himself, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr. No one else.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Comments / 0