Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV/PLE will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Shelton Benjamin Addresses A Potential Hurt Business Reunion
In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a potential reunion of The Hurt Business. MVP has attempted to recruit the former members of the faction back together again, making an offer to Bobby Lashley and then trying to help Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander against The Street Profits. On this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Says He Wants To Do His Current Judgment Day Character In WWE NXT
Finn Balor has been enjoying a strong booking as part of The Judgment Day. The heel faction continues to improve with each passing week and it shouldn’t come off as a surprise if all four of its members are draped in gold in the near future. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Reacts To D’Von’s WWE Exit, NBA Team Hosting WWE Night
D-Von Dudley and WWE have parted ways, as previously reported. This has got his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley) thinking about the possibilities. Ray responded to D-Von’s announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:. Pwinsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be hosting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is More Than Pleased With Surprises Lined Up For Royal Rumble
WrestleVotes reported today that WWE is happy with what they have planned for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which is why they announced Cody Rhodes’ in-ring return in the match at the upcoming event in advance. The report noted, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Cutting More Employees
WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that even more names are about to be released as well. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is doing office cuts right now. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who is being cut.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On SmackDown – Calls Briscoes One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Teams
WWE paid tribute to the late-Jay Briscoe during last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Briscoe died earlier this week in a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. On SmackDown, Michael Cole offered condolences to Jay’s family and acknowledged his tag team with his...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Renee Paquette On Flying With Danhausen, Prince Nana On Unrestricted, Jarrett
Renee Paquette no longer wishes to fly with Danhausen. The AEW broadcaster took to Twitter to declare that she has no intention to share the same flight with Danhausen. Renee wrote:. The Embassy’s Prince Nana was the guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. Nana discussed the art of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bill Apter Claims Vince McMahon Was Plotting Revenge During Retirement
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed Vince McMahon and his short lived retirement that came to an end earlier this month. Apter offered some fascinating insights about the reinstated WWE Chairman’s mindset dating back to the 1970s. He also offered an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Police Did Wellness Check On Kevin Nash After Troubling Podcast Comments
On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash worried fans when he mentioned how it’s been 12 weeks since the death of his son Tristen and it’s been rough for him. “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Signs Two New Prospects
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The prospects are Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’
WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
Comments / 0