ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite

This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW

During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
ewrestlingnews.com

Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event

The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV/PLE will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Shelton Benjamin Addresses A Potential Hurt Business Reunion

In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a potential reunion of The Hurt Business. MVP has attempted to recruit the former members of the faction back together again, making an offer to Bobby Lashley and then trying to help Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander against The Street Profits. On this...
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’

Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com

Finn Balor Says He Wants To Do His Current Judgment Day Character In WWE NXT

Finn Balor has been enjoying a strong booking as part of The Judgment Day. The heel faction continues to improve with each passing week and it shouldn’t come off as a surprise if all four of its members are draped in gold in the near future. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Reacts To D’Von’s WWE Exit, NBA Team Hosting WWE Night

D-Von Dudley and WWE have parted ways, as previously reported. This has got his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley) thinking about the possibilities. Ray responded to D-Von’s announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:. Pwinsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be hosting...
HOUSTON, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is More Than Pleased With Surprises Lined Up For Royal Rumble

WrestleVotes reported today that WWE is happy with what they have planned for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which is why they announced Cody Rhodes’ in-ring return in the match at the upcoming event in advance. The report noted, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is Cutting More Employees

WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that even more names are about to be released as well. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is doing office cuts right now. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who is being cut.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bill Apter Claims Vince McMahon Was Plotting Revenge During Retirement

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed Vince McMahon and his short lived retirement that came to an end earlier this month. Apter offered some fascinating insights about the reinstated WWE Chairman’s mindset dating back to the 1970s. He also offered an...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Signs Two New Prospects

Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The prospects are Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with...
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’

WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. You can check the updated lineup for the show below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23

This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
ewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...

