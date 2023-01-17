Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV/PLE will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Paying Tribute To Late Jay Briscoe, Main Event Note
Jay Briscoe, 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Pwinsider is reporting that this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Kenny King will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit main event matchup. The broadcast commences on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gail Kim Is On Board For A Possible All-Women’s Show Between Impact & Others
Gail Kim was a recent guest on an episode of the “Generation of Wrestling” podcast, where the former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion discussed the possibility of another all-women’s show in the future. Kim noted being in favor of Impact Wrestling working with other companies...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/18/23) Revealed
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Young Bucks vs. Top Flight: Christopher Daniels. – Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks: Dean Malenko. – Bryan Danielson vs....
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shelton Benjamin Addresses A Potential Hurt Business Reunion
In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a potential reunion of The Hurt Business. MVP has attempted to recruit the former members of the faction back together again, making an offer to Bobby Lashley and then trying to help Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander against The Street Profits. On this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston Credits John Morrison For Royal Rumble Saves Spots
Fans who have been wowed for years by Kofi Kingston’s attempts to avoid being eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble match have John Morrison to thank. Since 2012, Kingston has found new and inventive ways to avoid being eliminated but is yet to win the 30-Man match. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (1/19/23)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey – Pit Fight. *Mickie James’ first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses Seth Rollins’ Tribute At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules last year. The Visionary paid tribute to high-flying legend Rob Van Dam with his ring attire at the pay-per-view event. In an interview with “The Ten Count” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on Rollins’ tribute to him...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Renee Paquette On Flying With Danhausen, Prince Nana On Unrestricted, Jarrett
Renee Paquette no longer wishes to fly with Danhausen. The AEW broadcaster took to Twitter to declare that she has no intention to share the same flight with Danhausen. Renee wrote:. The Embassy’s Prince Nana was the guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. Nana discussed the art of...
ewrestlingnews.com
No Retirement Date For Sting Yet, According To Tony Khan
Although Sting has dropped hints as of late on his upcoming retirement, AEW President Tony Khan says that nothing is decided. In a recent interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan chatted about the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. A highlight, courtesy of Fightful, follows:. On Sting’s future plans:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Card For MLW SuperFight ’23: Hardcore Match Added
A new match has been added to the card for MLW: SuperFight ’23. Ricky Shane Page will battle 1 Called Manders in a Hardcore Match. The updated card can be seen below. MLW SuperFight ’23 is scheduled to take place on February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Following Friday night’s episode of Rampage, AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The updated card for the January 25th show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’
WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Records Five-Month High Viewership, Ratings Rise
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling witnessed a decent increase in ratings coming off last week’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Thursday’s fallout episode of Impact Wrestling garnered a 0.02 rating in the key 18–49 demographic with 115,000 viewers, which is a 42% increase from the Jan 12th episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 81,000 viewers. The demo rating for the January 19th show is the best since the December 22nd episode’s 0.02 rating. The latest episode also recorded the highest audience since the August 11th show that pulled 131,000 viewers.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News: Liv Morgan In Dark Match, WWE Alumnus Backstage
A couple of tidbits to report from this Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings, which emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, are listed as follows:. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was backstage at this week’s TV tapings. Gowen was visiting with his family at the show.
Comments / 0