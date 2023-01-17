Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart jobAsh JurbergCumberland, MD
From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!Ty D.Cumberland, MD
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous DonorsLarry LeaseCumberland, MD
Related
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
Judy Petty: The Cold Case Team to Host a Meet-and-Greet in WV
In February 2008, someone killed Judy Petty near Parkersburg, W.Va. Her father found her remains, burnt beyond recognition, in the cellar of an outbuilding on her family’s farm. Sadly, her killer has never been brought to justice. To help her family, members of the University’s volunteer cold case team...
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
woay.com
Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
morgancountyusa.org
Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal
The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Morgan Messenger
Dr. Rollan Roberts announces his campaign for the Presidency of the United States
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Dr. Rollan Roberts II announced — on Friday during a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol — that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency of the United States. A West Virginia native and current resident of Kentucky, Roberts is...
WDTV
One local couple says it’s never too late to get married
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day was a month away. Love was already in the air as Judy and David Smith tied the knot at 75 years old. A celebration neither thought they would get to experience at this age. “It feels great. I never thought this was...
thewoodgroveoutlander.com
Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton
Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
‘Donut Spot’ to open in former Donut Shop location
One of Buckhannon's most iconic businesses, The Donut Shop, will soon reopen under a new name, according to a press release from its new operator.
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
Comments / 0