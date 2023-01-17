ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Springs, WV

WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
woay.com

Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
morgancountyusa.org

Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal

The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
thewoodgroveoutlander.com

Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton

Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
HAMILTON, VA
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

