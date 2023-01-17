Randolph Fencing Team Finds Success At County Tournament

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph high school has proudly hosted the Morris County Fencing Championships for the past 10 years, and on Saturday Jan. 14 the Rams fought their way to big success with multiple athletes reaching the medal platform. The event took over the entire RHS gym and auxiliary gym, and was made successful due to a great amount of effort from parent volunteers, along with the coaches and athletes themselves. (For Photos of the event see link at end of story )

This year’s tournament saw the following ten teams attending: Randolph, Butler, Chatham, Kinnelon, Mendham, Morris Catholic, Morris Hills, Morris Knolls, Morristown, and West Morris Central.

The boys Foil Squad took victory, laying claim to being this year’s Morris County Champs for their weapon.

“The coaches are very happy with the way both the Boys and Girls teams performed,” said head coach Mark Kuschke. “We have seen a lot of growth in our athletes over the past couple of years.

The Rams are coached by Mark Kuschke Head Coach, Mitch Dorfman for Foil, Brittnie Kuschke for Épée, and Adam Dorfman for Sabre. Coach Adam and Coach Brittnie fenced for the RAMS when they were students at RHS.

“This is the first time the boys won a team award in 5 years, and we are proud of the hard work they’ve put in, and very happy with their finish,” said Kuschke. “Also, the Boys Sabre Squad had their best performance in a while, showing that they are a squad to take seriously.”

Overall, Chatham took team victory for boys while Randolph was a close second. For individual, Christian Cantada was third in Sabre, Alex Pope was second in Foil, Christian Definis was sixth in Foil, and Hubert Obrebiski was fourth in Épée. On the girls side, Randolph finished third in the team event. In individuals, Emma Hamilton was sixth in Sabre and Alyssa Cullen was fourth in Foil.

The 2022-2023 Rams varsity team (comprised of 3 sabres, 3 foils and 3 épées for both the Boys and the Girls teams) features 6 fencers who hold All Conference (NJAC) honors for 2022, including Rachel Gontarski and Cristian Cantada for Sabre, Christian DeFinis, Alex Pope, and Ethan Salvo for Foil, and Tommy Geiger for Épée.

For Extra Photos of RHS Fencers in action CLICK HERE







































