Randolph, NJ

Randolph Fencing Team Finds Success At County Tournament

By Chris Manderioli
 5 days ago

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph high school has proudly hosted the Morris County Fencing Championships for the past 10 years, and on Saturday Jan. 14 the Rams fought their way to big success with multiple athletes reaching the medal platform.  The event took over the entire RHS gym and auxiliary gym, and was made successful due to a great amount of effort from parent volunteers, along with the coaches and athletes themselves.  (For Photos of the event see link at end of story )

This year’s tournament saw the following ten teams attending: Randolph, Butler, Chatham, Kinnelon, Mendham, Morris Catholic, Morris Hills, Morris Knolls, Morristown, and West Morris Central.

The boys Foil Squad took victory, laying claim to being this year’s Morris County Champs for their weapon.

“The coaches are very happy with the way both the Boys and Girls teams performed,” said head coach Mark Kuschke.  “We have seen a lot of growth in our athletes over the past couple of years.

The Rams are coached by Mark Kuschke Head Coach, Mitch Dorfman for Foil, Brittnie Kuschke for Épée, and Adam Dorfman for Sabre. Coach Adam and Coach Brittnie fenced for the RAMS when they were students at RHS.

“This is the first time the boys won a team award in 5 years, and we are proud of the hard work they’ve put in, and very happy with their finish,” said Kuschke.  “Also, the Boys Sabre Squad had their best performance in a while, showing that they are a squad to take seriously.”

Overall, Chatham took team victory for boys while Randolph was a close second.  For individual, Christian Cantada was third in Sabre, Alex Pope was second in Foil, Christian Definis was sixth in Foil, and Hubert Obrebiski was fourth in Épée.  On the girls side, Randolph finished third in the team event.  In individuals, Emma Hamilton was sixth in Sabre and Alyssa Cullen was fourth in Foil.

The 2022-2023 Rams varsity team (comprised of 3 sabres, 3 foils and 3 épées for both the Boys and the Girls teams) features 6 fencers who hold All Conference (NJAC) honors for 2022, including Rachel Gontarski and Cristian Cantada for Sabre, Christian DeFinis, Alex Pope, and Ethan Salvo for Foil, and Tommy Geiger for Épée.

For Extra Photos of RHS Fencers in action CLICK HERE

Chatham Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Each Receive No. 3 Seed for 2023 Morris County Tournament

CHATHAM, NJ -- Both the Chatham boys and girls basketball team were seeded No. 3 in respective Morris County Tournament brackets. Both teams will await the winner of preliminary round games. Each Cougar team last won the MCT in 2018. The Chatham boys (11-2), winner of 10 straight, were seeded behind No. 1 West Morris (14-2) and No. 2 Delbarton (10-3), the defending MCT champion. The Cougars are set to meet the winner of the Mount Olive-Roxbury preliminary game. The Chatham girls (10-7) were seeded behind No. 1 Morris Catholic (14-3), the defending champion and No. 2 Montville (11-2). The Cougars will meet the winner of the Villa Walsh-Morris Hills preliminary game. In the 2018 MCT finals won by Chatham, the boys defeated Delbarton, 47-41 and the girls topped Morristown, 40-31. Boys Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament Girls Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament
Newton Wrestling Gets Past Holy Spirit

NEWTON, NJ – Newton High School wrestling won by a comfortable margin against Holy Spirit on Saturday getting the 54-29 win. Newton wins: 106 lbs Ryan Bollette with a pin at 2:55 113 lbs Jacob McConnell in a forfeit 138 lbs Tyler Morodan with a pin at 3:01 144 lbs Demarius Posey with a pin at 0:51 150 lbs Michael Melillo with a pin at 1:56 157 lbs Thaylor Sibblies in a forfeit 165 lbs Aaron Stone in a forfeit 175 lbs Davon Hook in a forfeit 190 lbs Brayden Nolan in a forfeit Braves grapplers move their record to 4-9. They will host Hackettstown on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start.
Madison Sports Round Up; Basketball, Hockey and Swimming were in action

MADISON, NJ – It was a busy Saturday for the Madison High School winter athletic teams. Boys Basketball- Madison (9-5) won its fourth in a row after defeating Dayton, 54-39, on Saturday. Gavin Randall had 16 points and Sean Mariani added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Girls Basketball- Madison (11-3) fell to Montville, 55-38, on Saturday. Charlotte Tuhy scored 19 points for the Dodgers. Boys Ice Hockey- Madison (3-12) downed Mountain Lakes, 6-1, Saturday. Sam Gero put in four goals and Chris Palawasta scored two goals. Girls Ice Hockey- Madison (2-4) fell to Randolph, 8-1, Saturday. Athena Halewicz scored off an assist from Mia McSherry in the first period. Swimming- The Madison boys took eighth at the Morris County Championships at Morristown on Saturday.
Ice Hockey: Rutnik Notches 1,000th Career Save; Stops 33 Shots As Raiders Defeat Millburn, 8-5

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Victoria Rutnik gave supporters of the Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia co-op ice hockey team two reasons to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. The senior goalie not only turned aside 33 shots to help her team earn a much-needed victory, but also made the 1,000th save of her career in the process in the Raiders' 8-5 decision over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. "It feels great," said Rutnik, who reached the milestone early in the second period after a scrum in front of the net. "I love playing the position and the pressure that comes with it. There's so much accountability...
Morris County Swim Championship; Morristown Finishes Top 10; Retired MHS Swim Coach Honored

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morris County swim championships took place this weekend. Both Morristown teams finished in the top 10. Chatham boys and girls teams placed first for the second consecutive year. The Morristown girls finished in sixth at the Morris County Championships. The Colonial boys took ninth. During the tournament, Morristown swim Coach Donna Gelegonya was honored. She retired after 30 years at Morristown High School.   
Newton Girls Basketball Falls to Wallkill Valley

NEWTON, NJ – Newton girls basketball was handed a loss on Saturday morning from Wallkill Valley 58-30. The Braves had production from seven players led by Catherine Vena with nine. Vena dropped in three from the foul line and three from inside the paint. Caitlyn Pokrywa put up eight points and Sophia May added seven.  Sophia brondo, Samantha Sutton and Olivia May all contributed but the Braves could not overcome the Rangers Jackei Schels.  Schels had a triple-double against Newton; 24 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds.  Schels’ teammate Erin Anderson finished the outing with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Newton girls record moves to 6-6 with 10 games left to the regular season.  They host Sussex Tech on Monday with a 4 p.m. start.
Ice Hockey; Morristown Colonials Fall to Mo-Beard; 7-4

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown ice hockey team(5-9-1) fell to Morristown-Beard, 7-4, on Saturday. Jackson Byrne led the Colonials with two goals and two assists, Liam Wilson added a goal and an assist, Clark Smith scored and had two assists and Willem Kerr had an assist. Peter Cross, Hollis Humphries and Nick Squashic each scored twice for Mo-Beard. Morristown Goalie Thatcher Neville recorded 24 saves. The Colonials will be back on the ice Wednesday January 25 when they face Chatham. Game time is 4pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
Filip Gache Sets Chatham School Record in the 55-Meter Dash with a Time of 6.73 in the SJTCA Meet at the Bennett Center

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke the school record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.73 that earned him fifth place in the finals at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Winter Meet held Saturday in the Bennett Center. Gache broke the school mark of 6.74 established by Nicholas Ferrone in 2016.  Filip Gache, third from left, breaks Chatham school record at SJTCA meet "This is Filip's first-ever season of CHS track and we are quickly discovering how talented he is," Patrick Clark Jr., Chatham coach, said. "He takes his running very seriously and is always looking for ways to keep shaving time off that 55m dash. "Filip and our boys sprint coach Ashlee Coleman are very excited to continue working hard to improve upon that time as we head into championship season."    
Newton Boys Basketball Team Loses to Jefferson & Boonton

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball team played at Boonton on Saturday and away at Jefferson on Thursday. Newton lost to Boonton 60-54 on Saturday. The Braves battled against Boonton, taking the lead 31-28 going into halftime. Boonton came back, adding 32 in the second half to Newton’s 23 to take the victory by six points. Jake Benitz led Newton with 20 points on the board, followed by Maxwell Maslowski with 12 and Robert McCullough with 11. Fabian Specht added another four points, while Domenic Lotruglio, Dom Ferdenzi and Cooper Armstrong each contributed to the Braves effort. The Braves lost to Jefferson 74-43 when they played them away on Thursday. Benitz led the way with 12 points, followed by Maslowski with 10. Lotruglio dropped in eight points. Ferdenzi added another five, Dominic Cel,  McCullough and Matt Williams contributed to the Braves effort. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-9 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 2-5. They will play away against Hackettstown on Monday, January 23 beginning at 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Rayack Captures 113-Pound Title; Highlanders Send Eight To Final Round in Finishing Second At Union County Tournament

UNION, NJ - Led by eight finalists and one individual champion in 113-pound sophomore Brandon Rayack, the Gov. Livingston High wrestling team finished second at the 47th annual Union County Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Harwood Arena at Kean University in Union. The Highlanders, which were runner-up for the second straight year, ended the event with 240 points, second only to Cranford, which earned 269.5 points and won the UCT for a record eighth straight time. The Cougars won the UCT from 2015 through 2020 and last year with no tournament being held in '21 due to covid. Cranford, ranked No. 17...
Weekend Recap: Newton Girls Basketball Team Loses Two

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School girls basketball team played two games this week; taking on Vernon Thursday and Wallkill Valley on Saturday. They lost both. Newton hosted Wallkill Valley on Saturday and lost 58-30. Wallkill Valley cam eout strong, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and another 18 in the second. Catherine Vena led Newton with nine points on the board, followed by Caitlyn Pokrywa with eight points and Sophia May with seven. Olivia May, Samantha Sutton, and Sophia Brondo each contributed points for the Braves. The Braves hosted Vernon on Thursday, losing 43-30.  Vernon dominated putting up 27 points to Newton’s 13. Newton came back with 17 points in the second half, but Vernon added another 16. Pokrywa led the Braves with 15 points, followed by Olivia May with five and Sophia May with four. Brondo, Jolen Stoner and Sutton each contributed to the Braves score, but Vernon took the win. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record and NJAC-Colonia Division record is 6-6. They will host Sussex Tech on Monday, January 23 beginning at 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming: Westfield Defends Union County Title

RUTGERS -- Westfield girls swimming successfully defended its Union County title at the Sonny Werblin Recreation Center at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The team put on a dominating performance in which they set three County records and far outdistanced Summit and a surprisingly strong Union Catholic team. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, a contender for the top spot most years, finished sixth. The Blue Devils set three Union County records during the meet. The Blue Devils opened by setting a new Union County record in the medley relay with a time of 1:46.78, breaking the record held by the 2016 Scotch Plains-Fanwood foursome of E. Frazier,...
Chatham 'Sisters Act' of Crawfords and Jengs Boost Cougar Swim Team to 14th Straight Morris County Championship

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- Over the years, the most mentioned positive experience about being a member of the Chatham girls swim program is the family atmosphere created within the team. On Saturday, the Cougar girls took that theme to a new level when actual family members led Chatham's charge to its 14th straight Morris County Swimming Championship held at Morristown High. The Crawford sisters, senior Kate and freshman Madeline, and the Jeng siblings, senior Flora and freshman Gloria, were the top four point scorers in the meet, combining for 114 of Chatham's 287 points, more than 100 ahead of runner-up Kinnelon, which ended with 175.50. Madeline Crawford...
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Falls to Pascack Valley, 7-4, Despite Montana's Massive Game

MONSEY, N.Y. -- Freshman Ryan Montana turned in a spectacular game in a losing cause for the Clifton United (Cedar Grove) co-op ice hockey team Saturday night. Montana scored four goals in his team's 7-4 loss to Pascack Valley. Two of Montana's goals came in shorthanded situations for Clifton United. Pascack Valley had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Montana's first goal, with an assist from his brother, Jonathan Montana. Zack Guiffrida had the assist on Ryan's second goal in the second period to cut Pascack Valley's lead to 3-2. Both of Ryan Montana's shorthanded goals in the third period were assisted by Ryan Kratz.
Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
Ice Hockey: West Essex-Caldwell Shuts Out Livingston, 3-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Essex-Caldwell's ice hockey co-op team scored a goal in each period for a 3-0 victory over Livingston Friday night at Codey Arena. Connor Maniscalco scored two goals, including one in the first period with an assist from Clayton Prial to give West Essex-Caldwell (9-3-2) a 1-0 lead. Prial and Hunter White supplied the helpers on Maniscalco's second goal in the second period. Joey Castellano's goal in the third period gave the Knights a 3-0 lead with an assist from Luca Infusino. Evan Zieminski made 22 saves for the win. Justinas Sanders of Livingston (7-4-2) made 17 saves.
Wrestling: Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Paul Boyle Finishes Third in Union County Tournament

UNION, NJ -- Freshmen Paul Boyle went 4-1 on the day to capture 3rd place at the Union County Tournament at Kean University on Saturday, January 21.  The seventh seeded Boyle avenged his midweek loss to Westfield Senior Cary Prichett and won by a score of 5-2 to take home the third place medal. Along the way, Boyle pinned Brearley's junior B. Pires and Union's freshman O. Ingram, and won in OT to A.L.Johnson (Clark, NJ)'s S. Asgaralli 3-1.  Additionally, Raiders freshman Travis Moore finished in 6th place in the 165 lb. weight bracket. As a team, Scotch Plains-Fanwood finished 12th. Cranford 269.5 Gov. Livingston 240 Westfield 196.5 Roselle Park 133 Rahway 122.5 Brearley (Kenilworth, NJ) 100 A. L. Johnson (Clark, NJ) 86 Plainfield 81 Union 48 Linden 47 New Providence 42.5 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 39 Summit 33 Elizabeth 30.5 Roselle 10
Athletes of the Week: Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo

KENILWORTH, NJ – Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Ryan Obiedzinski is a junior at David Brearley High School and a point guard on the varsity basketball team. He has played basketball for five years and started on the varsity team his freshman year. Ryan has lettered in both football and basketball. He is the teams kicker on the varsity football team and the starting quarterback on the JV team. Ryan began football in first grade and played through the fourth grade before switching to soccer and basketball. Then he decided to go back to...
