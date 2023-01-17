ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
CHULA VISTA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego

As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways

The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
times-advocate.com

9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them

At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan

As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Trojan

New state law sheds light on USC wages

California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Newsom needs to take some responsibility

I am perplexed after recently reading that our illustrious governor was dismayed over California’s overwhelming homeless problem and lack of progress resolving or improving it. He now wants to hold someone accountable for the state’s failure in improving this problem. I think all he needs to do is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
daytrippen.com

Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World

The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
FALLBROOK, CA

