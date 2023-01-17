Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
northcountydailystar.com
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
Local students can apply for 140+ college scholarships by March 8
More than 140 scholarships are available for local students, the San Diego Foundation announced Wednesday.
Gas Stoves and Appliances Are Already Set To Be Banned In San Diego
On top of banning gas appliances, the city is mandating that residents retrofit their homes, at an estimated to cost of $30,000.
SANDAG’s Divided Board Off to a Rocky Year After Smaller City Walkout
Nine board members at the San Diego Association of Governments walked out of their first meeting of the year over growing frustrations that the agency’s weighted voting structure is weakening the voice of the smaller cities they represent. The move is likely to continue board discord as SANDAG continues...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
Transgender woman facing backlash to speak at Santee City Council
A transgender woman who is facing a firestorm for using the female locker room at the YMCA is taking her voice to city council.
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
iheart.com
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
californiaglobe.com
California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire
California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
Silicon Valley
Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways
The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
times-advocate.com
9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them
At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan
As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego’s Climate Plan Calls for Replacing Gas Stoves
The mere suggestion of getting rid of gas-powered stoves at the federal level caused political turmoil in Congress last week, after a new study blamed methane or natural gas for 13 percent of childhood asthma. Gas used to cook food or heat homes produces pollution both indoors and out, reads...
California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead
SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.
Protest erupts at Santee YMCA over locker room controversy
Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday to denounce the YMCA after a 17-year-old girl complained of seeing a transwoman showering in the women’s locker room inside the athletic club.
Daily Trojan
New state law sheds light on USC wages
California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Newsom needs to take some responsibility
I am perplexed after recently reading that our illustrious governor was dismayed over California’s overwhelming homeless problem and lack of progress resolving or improving it. He now wants to hold someone accountable for the state’s failure in improving this problem. I think all he needs to do is...
Napatini Bistro and Wine Bar Celebrates Grand Opening in Carlsbad
Sample a Variety of California Wines on Tap at Interactive New Bar
daytrippen.com
Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World
The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
Comments / 0