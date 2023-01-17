Boy Scout Troop 41, based out of Windsor, seized an opportunity to serve its community recently when it took time to begin a cleanup of Tyler Cemetery. Located on Tyler Road in Windsor, Tyler Cemetery is described at findagrave.com as a small African American cemetery named for Harvey R. Tyler, who died in 1960, and his wife Georgia D. Tyler, who donated the land for the cemetery. Georgia died in 1968, and the website added that both Tylers are buried in the cemetery.

WINDSOR, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO