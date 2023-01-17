ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

windsorweekly.com

Arrest made in Selby murder case

Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with assistance from the Newport News Police Department, arrested a Newport News man Tuesday night, Jan. 17, in connection with the murder of a Williamsburg woman whose body was found Friday, Jan. 13, near Windsor, the sheriff’s office stated in a Jan. 17 news release.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
windsorweekly.com

Body found in Carrollton stormwater pond may be missing person from Suffolk

Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputies discovered a body floating in a stormwater retention pond off Carrollton and Brewers Neck boulevards near an under-construction housing development. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter posted to Twitter shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday that the victim is male and that the scene...
SUFFOLK, VA
windsorweekly.com

Windsor Boy Scouts clean up Tyler Cemetery

Boy Scout Troop 41, based out of Windsor, seized an opportunity to serve its community recently when it took time to begin a cleanup of Tyler Cemetery. Located on Tyler Road in Windsor, Tyler Cemetery is described at findagrave.com as a small African American cemetery named for Harvey R. Tyler, who died in 1960, and his wife Georgia D. Tyler, who donated the land for the cemetery. Georgia died in 1968, and the website added that both Tylers are buried in the cemetery.
WINDSOR, VA
windsorweekly.com

Windsor girls basketball team has its eyes on a title

Windsor High School’s varsity girls basketball team experienced its first losses of the season earlier in January, but the Lady Dukes have since returned to winning form as they pursue their first regular season Tri-Rivers District championship since 1970. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Windsor defeated visiting Southampton High School...
WINDSOR, VA

