Herald-Journal
Egbert, Marva Lucinda Hillyard
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
Herald-Journal
Booth, James Raymond
James Raymond Booth, age 72, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. in Logan. A visitation will be held prior from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Whitehead, Jerry C.
Whitehead Jerry C. Whitehead 80 Franklin, Idaho passed away January 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12 pm at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 E. Main Street, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. at the church. Interment and military rites will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Letter: Not in agreement with Anderson’s column about flooding in Smithfield
I’m responding to Kate Anderson’s recent column defending Smithfield’s failure to address its sewage flooding homes on Oak Street. Of the incident, Anderson writes: “It would be easy to cast the city as the bad guy.”. I agree, because it’s also easy to grasp the situation:...
Herald-Journal
Letter: Cache Valley should not become an extension of the Wasatch Front
Last Thursday, Jan. 12, the city of Logan’s Planning Commission approved the development of 751 units to be located at 2200 S. 800 West. The developer, Altitude Property LLC, will build 80 townhomes and 671 apartments contained in 24 three-story buildings. There will be parking for 1,763 cars on this 37 acres of former county ag land when the project is completed. This development is less than a mile from Thomas Edison South and Nibley Elementary School and borders Clear Creek Park.
Herald-Journal
Herald-Journal
Ramblings of a Newsman: Highlights at the Rotary Club of Logan
Ripples of laughter were heard throughout a banquet room at the Logan Country Club on Thursday, as Jay Black, past president of the Rotary Club of Logan, shared comments from area third-grade students about the dictionary they received from the Rotarians. Rotarians had gathered at the country club for their...
Herald-Journal
Letter: A bus connection to UTA would benefit everyone
Leaving the Cache Valley without a car is surprisingly complicated and expensive. Presently the only viable way out without a car is on a private bus. At the time of writing, a one-way ticket to Brigham City on the most popular private bus service costs around $25, a ticket to the airport costs around $50.
Herald-Journal
Gregory, Horatio Drury "Hy"
Horatio "Hy" Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Smithfield 18th Ward building located at 625 East 600 South, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing beforehand from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Franklin cemetery. To read the full obituary and to access the livestream funeral link, go to www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Hansen, Becky Jo
Becky Jo Hansen died on January 18, 2023. She was born to June Godfrey Hansen and Irwin Charles Hansen. Becky worked at USU for thirty years in the UWRL and Civil and Environmental Engineering department. She had donated many items she made to humanitarian organizations. She has held several ward callings as: Relief Society secretary, ward historian, and her favorite as a Primary Teacher. She is survived by her sister Sue Hansen. She is preceded in death by her mother June and her sister Mary. Per her request, there will be no funeral or viewing. There will be a dedication prayer at the grave. Friends and family will be able to meet at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Saturday, January 21st from 12-1pm. Interment will take place at the Smithfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Franklin County swears in new leadership
The first item on the agenda of the Jan. 9, Franklin County Commissioner meeting was the swearing in of newly elected officials. Ron Smellie (coroner), Dirk Bowles (commissioner district 3), Robert Swainston (commissioner district 2), Camille Larsen (clerk), Janet Kimpton (treasurer) and Chris Barton (assessor) were all sworn in by Judge Eric Hunn. All but Barton were incumbents already serving in the positions they were elected to.
Herald-Journal
Full house for P&Z decision on temple
An overflow crowd showed for the Montpelier planning and zoning meeting Jan. 12, with a decision on a height exemption for the proposed LDS temple in the balance. Under city ordinance, occupied spaces are limited to 35 feet in height; the temple as planned will have occupied space to 56 feet, and a spire reaching to 152 feet. Spires are not limited by ordinance.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Pirates edged by Tigers at home; Preston gets revenge
The opportunity to pick up arguably their best victory of the 2022-23 season was there for the taking for the Pirates, but poor shooting at the free throw line ultimately loomed large. West Side missed 11 free throws in the second half and a veteran Aberdeen squad held on for...
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: 2023 Hall of Fame class announced
A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls wrestling: Hawks win tiebreaker over Cats; Stangs roll
The Region 11 girls wrestling duals moved back to their traditional Tuesday time slot this week. Sky View hosted Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, while Green Canyon and Logan traveled to Bear River. Here is what transpired at each location: SMITHFIELD Ridgeline squared off against Mountain Crest and Sky View, while the Mustangs and Bobcats were only in action once because they dualed against each other the previous week. Mountain Crest outpointed Ridgeline, 66-10, and the Bobcats and Riverhawks finished with 36 points apiece. However, Ridgeline prevailed via tiebreaker by forfeiting at one fewer weight class than Sky View. The Bobcats did win three of the five contested matches against the Riverhawks. Sky View got pins from Sable Morris (110-pound weight class), Sophia Morris (130) and Dika Dekar (155), while Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl (135) were triumphant by fall for Ridgeline. “I felt like our team really came out and competed tonight,” SV head coach Tony Holden said. “I feel like this team is coming together at the right time. It’s hard to win duals when you give up forfeits.” The Mustangs picked up 30 forfeit points against the Riverhawks and went 6-3 in the contested bouts. All three of those setbacks for Mountain Crest went the full six minutes. Emi Stahl (125) reigned supreme by major decision for Ridgeline, who got wins by decision from Keagan Grange (105) and Lorelai Woodard (115). Woodard outlasted Dani Alexander, 11-10, in their duel. “I thought our girls worked hard,” Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said. “There were a few pretty exciting matches. We won three matches against Mountain Crest and were working through some stalling on bottom. … Some of our newer girls ended up matching up with the Sky View girls and wrestled tough. Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl hit some pretty powerful doubles. … Mountain Crest is a tough team, so it was good to get those wins. Sky View had some pretty tough girls last night as well. It was a great couple of duals.” The Mustangs racked up the maximum six points in each of their victories as Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130), Anna Van Huss (135), Laura Stabile (155) and Gracie Howard (190) all secured pins. “I felt like we performed well tonight,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “We still have some girls out and our second- and third-string girls really stepped up and wrestled well against some tough competition. We are working hard every day to continue to get better.” GARLAND Bear River outpointed Green Canyon and Logan by scoreline of 30-9 and 42-0, respectively. The Bears did not factor the points they won by forfeit into their final scoring tallies. The Wolves were victorious in two of the seven contested matches against the Bears, plus won one of the four extra matches. Green Canyon’s Onnika Christensen (110) came through with a 8-5 triumph over SkyLynn Thompson in a showdown between returning 4A state placers, while Christensen’s teammate, Amberly Shelley (125), stuck her opponent in the first round. Christensen and Shelley went 2-0 on the evening as they both finished off pinning combinations in Green Canyon’s 42-6 victory over Logan. The Wolves won all four contested bouts by fall, with Zoe Brown (120) and Jorilyn Herzog providing the other pins. “I love watching my girls progress throughout the season,” GC head coach Mindy Blake said. “This doesn’t always end up showing in a win-or-lose situation, but in goals achieved and moves executed to precision. I saw the Lady Wolves shine last night and my heart was full of gratitude to watch them succeed.”
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Team effort added up to an Aggie W
While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together. Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
