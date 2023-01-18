ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville school board unveils plans for City Park football stadium renovations

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUbTX_0kI8Ci0o00
The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, unveiled plans for renovations at Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park in Gainesville, which include a new press box, additional bleacher seating, concession stands, restrooms and viewing suites.

The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday unveiled plans for renovations to the stadium at City Park, which hosts Gainesville High School football games.

The biggest piece of the renovations will be a new two-story press box named after Walt Snelling, along with concession stands, ticket booths, archways at the home and visitor entrances, and double the bleacher capacity, from 3,000 to 6,000 people.

Construction will happen in two phases and is scheduled for completion in August 2024, said Adrian Niles, chief operations officer for Gainesville City Schools. Phase one will start in March, he said, and wrap up in August. The field will still be usable until the start of phase two in early January 2024, he said.

It is not clear at this stage how much the renovations might cost, and officials did not want to hazard a guess. The contractor is Carroll Daniel Construction, and the architect is Robertson Loia Roof.

Phase one includes demolition of the restrooms, site grading, additional disability parking on the home side, new bleacher cushions, four new ticket booths, a plaza area and new entrances with archways.

A two-story press box bearing the name of the late Walter Candler “Walt” Snelling, the voice of Red Elephants athletics for more than three decades, will be built in phase two, along with new restrooms, concession stands, more bleachers and a new joint utility building.

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said renovations at the historic City Park stadium are long overdue, noting that the press box hadn’t undergone any significant renovations since 1984.

People have been playing football at City Park since at least the early 1900s, when the football field, now called Bobby Gruhn Field, was graded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space

At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County to build new system to transport treated water to Lake Lanier

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will soon begin building a Return Flow System to transport treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) to Lake Lanier. The new system follows water management agreements between the County, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the County’s expected water intake from Lake Lanier.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO

Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Overflow crowd packs Toccoa church to remember Chandler LeCroy

“I’ve been senior pastor for 13 years and I’ve never had problems with seating in our congregation.”. Senior pastor David Ritcey began with that observation Wednesday afternoon, looking out at an overflow crowd inside First Baptist Church in Toccoa. Family and friends of Chandler LeCroy, members of the...
TOCCOA, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Community shocked by tragic loss

Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
TOCCOA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con

Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA

ATHENS – Devin Willock’s father remains with family in Gainesville, Ga., and says he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences. Dave Willock, the father of the Georgia football player who died in a car accident early Sunday morning, said he, too, read reports of a press conference being planned for Thursday afternoon by Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. He said he doesn’t plan to be there and he has no plans at this time to sue the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A opening in Toccoa, giving local heroes free meals for a year

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Toccoa community is getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant that will begin serving customers on Thursday. The new restaurant on Big A Road near Norwood Avenue will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TOCCOA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Police release accident report in crash that killed Bulldog player, UGA recruiting staffer

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released the accident report on the Barnett Shoals Road crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying high speed was a factor in the fatal accident. The funeral for LeCroy takes place today. It is set for 3 o’clock this afternoon at the First Baptist Church in her hometown of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
Jodian Marie

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
190
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy