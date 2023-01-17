Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces New Solar Power Plant as Further Step Towards Achieving Ambitious Sustainability Targets
•New solar power plant in Valencia is further step towards Ford's target to be carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. •Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility installed 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power, increasing by 2.2 megawatts in coming months. •Expansion of current photovoltaic...
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
Carbon offsets are flawed but we are now in a climate emergency
At the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow in 2021, governments around the world made a striking new pledge on saving the world’s forests. The $12bn (£9.8bn) commitment to protect and restore forests was hailed as a historic step – the “largest ever public climate finance pledge of its kind”, said the UK’s Lord Goldsmith.
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
Carbon-Neutral Fuel Sounds Like Fantasy, Zero Petroleum Shows Otherwise
“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
torquenews.com
University of Michigan Study Shows Switching to An EV Would Reduce Transportation Energy Costs and Greenhouse Emissions
We see a study from the University of Michigan that shows that switching to an EV would reduce transporation energy costs and greenhouse emissions. Switching to an EV Saves on Energy and Greenhouse Gas. According to a study at the University of Michigan, more than 90% of U.S. households that...
Satellites measure emissions from giant coal-fired power plant for the 1st time
Emissions from a fossil fuel-based power plant have been measured from space for the first time.
Phys.org
Carbon capture: how does CO2 removal work?
With global temperatures still on the rise, even the most sceptical of scientists agree that carbon dioxide removal (CDR) is crucial to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. A new global assessment published Thursday says limiting global warming at liveable levels will be...
Phys.org
Researchers unravel the complex reaction pathways in zero carbon fuel synthesis
Photosynthesis is the natural process of converting carbon dioxide (CO2) to useable chemical compounds. In contrast, carbon capture and utilization technologies through processes such as electrochemical CO2 reduction (eCO2R) are the man-made equivalents that could enable the chemical industry to convert its current CO2 waste to useful products. While eCO2R...
fox56news.com
Shell buys Volta network and its free EV charging
Volta, a charging company distinguished by its partly free, partly ad-supported EV charging, announced Wednesday that it will be acquired by oil giant Shell. The two companies have signed a “definitive merger agreement” under which Shell will buy Volta in an all-cash transaction that values the charging company at $169 million, according to a Volta press release.
techxplore.com
Harnessing solar energy: New method improves readings of double-sided panels
A laboratory in photonics and renewable energy at the University of Ottawa has developed a new method for measuring the solar energy produced by bifacial solar panels, the double-sided solar technology which is expected to meet increased global energy demands moving forward. Published in the journal Joule, this study from...
Recycling Today
PyroGenesis signs emissions reduction contract with battery recycler
A company that develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, Montreal-based PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has announced that it has signed a contract with a North American lithium-ion battery recycler through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas. Under the scope of the contract, Pyro Green-Gas...
eenews.net
Meet the future of the environmental movement
They’re bird enthusiasts. They’re policy wonks with White House access. They’re filmmakers and podcasters who are skilled at using Instagram and want to diversify the climate movement. Meet the next generation of climate and environmental visionaries. A new crop of leaders aims to make climate change a...
Carbon removal efforts not moving fast enough to reach climate goals, study shows
Efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren't proceeding quickly enough to meet crucial climate goals on time, researchers say.
POLITICO
Bracing for climate change, passively
The corporate world knows climate change is affecting its bottom line. But it's still grappling with how to turn that recognition into action. Ninety-seven percent of the 2,016 executives in a new survey by accounting firm Deloitte said they expected climate change to impact their companies' strategy and operations over the next three years.
I'm a video game developer but this technology to drop your energy bill $820 per year is no fantasy
I am a video game developer and member of Congress. We witnessed an amazing breakthrough in the development of fusion energy in 2022. We must make sure the US leads in this field.
