ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Chase on 405 Freeway ends with man and woman surrendering to CHP

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhqvY_0kI8Bckf00

Two people were taken into custody and a French bulldog was surrendered to authorities following a wild chase on the 405 Freeway amid heavy traffic Tuesday.

The dog was recovered after a bizarre interaction between the suspects - a man and a woman - and California Highway Patrol officers in the Hawthorne area.

The male driver had stopped fleeing police on Inglewood Avenue near 135th Street. A female passenger exited the car, followed by the man who came out with the dog.

An unusual amount of time passed with the suspects talking with CHP officers and there appeared to be some confusion during the encounter, but both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The man surrendered the dog to officers. The Compton sheriff's station said the dog was stolen after someone reported the dog belonged to them.

However, after further investigation, deputies later said the dog didn't belong to the caller. Authorities later clarified to Eyewitness News that it's unknown if the dog was stolen or if it belongs to the suspects.

AIR7 HD was first over the chase just before 4:45 p.m. as the driver weaved through traffic. Authorities say the driver was initially wanted for DUI and reckless driving.

WATCH: Driver weaves through traffic on 405 Freeway during pursuit

A man who led authorities on a chase on the 405 Freeway surrendered his dog to law enforcement once he stopped fleeing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Valley Village Big Rig Accident Causes Death of Infant

Merging Accident on the Ventura Freeway Causes Fatality and Serious Injuries. A big rig accident involving another vehicle resulted in the death of an infant in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles on January 16. The collision occurred along the Ventura Freeway near Tujunga Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. According to the police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the infant was with a man and woman in a Land Rover going north on U.S. Route 101.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area

A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger in...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Arcadia pursuit suspect crashes into Covina tree; suspect at large

A vehicle being pursued by Arcadia police crashed into a tree in Covina early Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the driver.Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area at about 5:30 a.m., but the driver of the Volkswagen sedan did not pull over.Arcadia officers pursued the vehicle, and the car crashed through a short brick wall into a tree on the 19000 block of E. Rambling Rd. in Covina.The driver then fled on foot. Police formed a perimeter and were searching for the suspect. No suspect information was available.The vehicle was not reported stolen.Arcadia Police had the car towed by 7 a.m. but the suspect search was continuing. As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was still at large.
COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

High-speed pursuit ends with crash into fire hydrant

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspect driving at high speeds who crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday night in Pico Rivera. The driver was fleeing authorities on the westbound 60 Freeway through the City of Industry, before transitioning to the southbound 605 and then exiting the freeway at Telegraph Road.
PICO RIVERA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man is held on assault charge

A 30-year-old Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday by Huntington Beach police on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the arrestee was identified as Scott Catalano. At around noon, officers responded to reports of a shooting...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman seriously injured in Pomona hit-and-run crash

A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona late Monday, police said. The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue. The victim was trying to cross Indian Hill when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Pomona Police […]
POMONA, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Woman shot at Hollywood gas station in road rage incident; police searching for suspect

A woman was shot in the shoulder at a Hollywood gas station on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect who fled from the scene. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Chevron station in the 8100 block of Sunset Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was said to be conscious and breathing as she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is currently unknown. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however, LAPD officers have confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident.Officers are searching for the suspect, who fled from the scene in a gray four-door Honda. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy