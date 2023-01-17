Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
thecomeback.com
CBB fans react to Gonzaga’s historic loss
While Gonzaga entered Thursday’s game against Loyola Marymount as the No. 6 team in the country and on an 11-game winning streak, the Bulldogs had been tempting fate. Gonzaga’s most recent game was a blowout over Portland, but the Bulldogs struggled in the three games before that, narrowly beating San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU. On Thursday, Gonzaga was finally tripped up.
What Mark Few said after Gonzaga's shocking loss: 'They guarded Drew (Timme) physically'
SPOKANE - Mark Few was not happy after No. 6 Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Lions came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and pushed the Zags around for 40 minutes, outrebounding them 38-29 and leaving town with a 68-67 win. LMU's victory snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga Bulldogs lose heartbreaker to LMU Lions, fall to 2nd in the West Coast Conference
SPOKANE, Wash. – The sixth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs suffered their first West Coast Conference loss of the season Thursday evening at the hands of the Loyola Marymount lions, 68-67. The loss also ended a 25-game winning streak for the Bulldogs against the Lions. Both teams started of shaky on offense,...
Spokane, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Spokane. The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
KXLY
Get ready for some Saturday snow – Matt
Snow is on the way back to the Inland Northwest this weekend. Snow is expected to start falling in the Cascades in the late morning and spread across Eastern Washington and North Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations will be light in the valleys and lowlands; 1 to...
foodgressing.com
Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening
The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
inlander.com
Carmen Jane is moving to Los Angeles for pop career advancement... not because she wants to leave Spokane
There's no one else like Carmen Jane in the Spokane music scene. And by the end of the month, there will simply be no one. While local music lovers might know singer-songwriter Cami Bradley from her finalist run on America's Got Talent in 2013 or the indie folk music she made as one half of The Sweeplings, her pop alter-ego is an entirely different beast. It's pop music that's closest to something like Billie Eilish: dark, melodic, moody, musically complex. It's the sort of sound that very much sticks out from the rest of what's going on around town.
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Spokane, WA
Spokane in Spokane County is one of Washington’s brightest tourist spots, where natural landmarks are consciously woven into the urban lifestyle of a growing metropolis. Ditto Downtown Spokane, where the lush Riverfront Park and famed Spokane Falls are nestled within a busy central district with urban attractions that are as fascinating as the natural wonders.
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
inlander.com
Remembering the legacy of the late chef Rod Jessick, who helped transform the Coeur d'Alene Resort into a top dining destination
If you've ever enjoyed a Gooey dessert at Dockside, the melt-in-your-mouth orange rolls at Beverly's, or one of the extravagant events put on year-round at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, you've experienced the legacy of longtime chef Rodney Walter Jessick. Although Chef Rod, as he was known, retired in 2021 as...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
inlander.com
I Saw You
SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT PERRY STREET BREWING: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.
Spokane Veterans forum to feature Mark Peterson Thursday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good Morning Northwest’s Mark Peterson will be the announcer Thursday night at the Spokane County Therapeutic Courts Veterans Forum Health & Wellness Fair. The event is open only to veterans participating in the County Therapeutic Courts program. The fair includes dinner, door prizes, local wholistic wellness booths, a raffle for massages, gift cards and more. The event...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
Trent Ave. Bridge construction to wrap up six months ahead of schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been almost three years since construction began on the Trent Street Bridge, and store owners nearby say after the toll it’s taken on their businesses, they’re ready for it to wrap up for good. This bridge is now set to open at least six months earlier than expected, providing some relief to drivers and business owners. ...
