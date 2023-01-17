Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
How the Philadelphia Flyers sabotaged their own Pride Night
What do the Philadelphia Flyers think about hosting Pride Night?. We’ll start with the canned answer, submitted to Daily Faceoff Tuesday evening in a statement reacting to the news that defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey during the pre-game warmup on the grounds of his Russian Orthodox religious beliefs.
Sports pundit slams Flyers player for skipping team's Pride festivities, calls on NHL to fine Philly
A Canadian sports pundit ripped into Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and the NHL over the player's decision to skip the team's Pride night festivities.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s 3 Best & 3 Worst at Halfway Mark of Season
The Minnesota Wild have officially passed the halfway point of the season and with 42 games played, they have a record of 24-14-4 and 52 points. In the spirit of that, it’s time to take a look at who’ve been the three best players and the three worst players so far. These players have been judged on their performances from offense to defense and if they’ve made improvements from last season to this season. Most of the results are predictable while a couple of others may come as a surprise.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night
The 26-year-old Provorov did not skate with his teammates before Tuesday night's game against Anaheim as the Flyers celebrated their annual Pride night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community.
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
markerzone.com
SENATORS PLACE ROOKIE FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators have placed rookie forward Jake Lucchini on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Lucchini, 27, made his NHL debut back on December 14th against the Montreal Canadiens and followed that up by scoring his first NHL goal on January 1st against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
McDavid has snowplow named after him by city of Edmonton
Connor McDavid can do it all for the city of Edmonton: score goals, assist on others, plow snow. The Edmonton Oilers center, who has won four NHL scoring titles and been named League MVP twice, added a new honor to his resume Wednesday when the city of Edmonton named one of its snowplows after him.
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
What to expect on Ryan Miller Night
Fans attending the pregame ceremony should be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank is almost here. On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres will induct goaltending great Ryan Miller into the team's Hall of Fame and raise his No. 30 to the rafters. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Doors to KeyBank Center will open at 4:30 and fans attending the sold-out game are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 so they do not miss the start of the ceremony.
NHL
Injured Blues inching closer to return
Tarasenko, Krug, Perunovich, Scandella and Bortuzzo have skated with the team this week. Injuries have caused a major impact on the St. Louis Blues this year, contributing to 183 total man-games lost just after the midway point in the 2022-23 season. Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich have missed the full...
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK
SEATTLE, WA - The Devils practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Kraken. The game wraps up a five-game road trip in which the Devils have won the first four games. Practice Details:. The Devils used the following workflow at practice:. Palat -...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Finally Getting The Version Of Jack Campbell They Paid For
Another strange glove-hand miss aside on Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers seem to be getting the version of Jack Campbell they expected to see when they signed the goaltender to a sizeable unrestricted free-agency deal this past offseason. After a rocky start that had some wondering if the team had made a huge mistake, Campbell has settled in over these past five games and has played well enough to earn himself consideration again as the team’s starter.
NHL
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
NBC Sports
Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov’s Pride boycott
PHILADELPHIA – Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov‘s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team’s pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”...
NHL
Sabres, PSE name John Roth Chief Operating Officer
Roth served in leadership roles at Fidelity Investments for 24 years. John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. Roth brings a vast wealth of knowledge and business experience to the organization after working at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years. Reporting into ownership, he will assume day-to-day leadership of the PSE offices and business side of the Sabres.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
'HAVE TO BE HUNGRY'
Flames pumped for big match-up against the defending Cup champions. There's no sugarcoating it. A date with the Stanley Cup Champions - buckle up. "It's a good test," Blake Coleman said. "Injuries or not, Colorado is who they are, they are the defending champs. They have some really high-end talent and guys that can beat you.
Comments / 1