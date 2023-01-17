Scottsdale police looking for suspect, information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. At least one person is hurt, but their condition is unknown, investigators said. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being found severely injured in Mesa Goodwill parking lot, suspect wanted
MESA, Ariz. - A severely injured man was found in the parking lot of a Mesa Goodwill earlier this week, and police are asking for the public's help in solving his murder. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was not breathing when officers found him at a location near Gilbert Road and University Drive just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. He’s since been identified as 38-year-old Barry Casias. Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened near 27th Street and Thomas Road where a man was found lying in the middle of the road. Casias was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
AZFamily
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision. Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Police identify man killed in west Phoenix shooting; two others hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Hernandez,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man caught on camera punching, stabbing Miami gas station clerk after stealing beer: police
MIAMI - An Arizona man is sitting behind bars for allegedly stabbing a Miami gas station clerk over a can of beer, records show. Billy Joe Martin, 39, is being held at Miami-Dade corrections on the charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and battery on a law enforcement officer. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a car in west Phoenix; suspect on the run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is fighting for her life at a Phoenix-area hospital after she was hit by a car that took off from the scene early Thursday. Officers say they were called out to 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after reports that a car hit a pedestrian near the intersection. Police arrived and learned that the car had taken off from the scene. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, at lack check, remained in critical condition. At this time, detectives are gathering leads and evidence to learn more about the car involved. A heavy police presence could be seen near the intersection.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
AZFamily
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting
Scottsdale ranch uses horses to help first responders with PTSD; they need donations. Hunkapi says first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic injuries, addiction, PTSD or other challenges go to the farm. Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations. Updated: 16...
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting in Chandler
City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. The City of Phoenix is studying 12 different intersections to see if adding half a second to a yellow light will help prevent crashes. Gov. Hobbs to review death penalty in Arizona; pauses all executions. Updated:...
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale gas station clerk shoots armed robbery suspect, police say
AVONDALE, Ariz. - An armed gas station clerk shot a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him and a customer during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Avondale. Avondale Police confirm the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
No Goodyear officers hurt after shooting in Laveen
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set. A Bullhead City woman will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly shooting on the movie set of "Rust." No buses provided for students after Horizon Elementary School closed due to fire. Updated: 58 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officer shooting man who reportedly refused to drop scissors
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
