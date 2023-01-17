ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale police looking for suspect, information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars

By AZFamily Digital News Staff, David Caltabiano
AZFamily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. At least one person is hurt, but their condition is unknown, investigators said. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR News

Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting

PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by a car in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. He’s since been identified as 38-year-old Barry Casias. Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened near 27th Street and Thomas Road where a man was found lying in the middle of the road. Casias was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision. Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman hospitalized after being hit by a car in west Phoenix; suspect on the run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is fighting for her life at a Phoenix-area hospital after she was hit by a car that took off from the scene early Thursday. Officers say they were called out to 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after reports that a car hit a pedestrian near the intersection. Police arrived and learned that the car had taken off from the scene. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, at lack check, remained in critical condition. At this time, detectives are gathering leads and evidence to learn more about the car involved. A heavy police presence could be seen near the intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting

Scottsdale ranch uses horses to help first responders with PTSD; they need donations. Hunkapi says first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic injuries, addiction, PTSD or other challenges go to the farm. Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations. Updated: 16...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man in custody after shooting in Chandler

City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. The City of Phoenix is studying 12 different intersections to see if adding half a second to a yellow light will help prevent crashes. Gov. Hobbs to review death penalty in Arizona; pauses all executions. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Avondale gas station clerk shoots armed robbery suspect, police say

AVONDALE, Ariz. - An armed gas station clerk shot a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him and a customer during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Avondale. Avondale Police confirm the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

No Goodyear officers hurt after shooting in Laveen

Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set. A Bullhead City woman will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly shooting on the movie set of "Rust." No buses provided for students after Horizon Elementary School closed due to fire. Updated: 58 minutes ago.
GOODYEAR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy