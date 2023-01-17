Read full article on original website
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
UTRGV hosts block party as part of Welcome Week
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley turned its first week of classes into a week of celebrations, hosting several events for new and returning students as part of Welcome Week. The block party kicked off Wednesday on the Brownsville campus. There were over 100 student organizations and university departments in […]
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar is the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do this since I was little,” Bhakta said. “Being able to feel the air, like being able to go up, see the whole city, like just the views, being able to take control of the plane, land it, it's just the feel that gets you going.”
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
Alumna on Track to be Nurse Practitioner
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program has a reputation for producing top-quality nurses like Cassandra Borjas. Borjas has worked hard both academically and professionally to get where she is today, and now she is studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Baylor University.
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
District addresses alarm after video of school fight at Grulla High School
GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some residents and parents are expressing alarm this week on social media after a video began circulating, showing a fight between two Grulla High School students. One of the girls in the fight appeared to have been knocked unconscious as other students watch on and before a substitute teacher can been […]
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Weslaco ISD app for students, staff to report suspicious activity
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Independent School District, Weslaco Police Department and Weslaco Crime Stoppers are teaming up to keep students safe through an app. The P3 campus phone application includes a hotline for students and staff to use 24/7 to report suspicious activity on campus anonymously. “We brought...
Registration Open For Causeway Run & Fitness Walk
The 39th annual Causeway Run & Fitness Walk takes place April 15 and registration is now open. The Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce hosts the 5K walk and 10k run for thousands of participants starting in Port Isabel and crossing the causeway. The race begins at the Port Isabel Community Center, continuing on to the Queen Isabella Causeway and over the Laguna Madre Bay and ending in front of Louie’s Backyard on South Padre Island.
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
IMAS to celebrate Lunar New Year
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Arts & Science will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with its annual Lunar New Year Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature traditional Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese crafts, games and more. Multiple performances and […]
Harlingen FD receives new updated unit
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg
One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
New app allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to send tips to police
The Weslaco Independent School District is teaming up with police and students to keep the district safe. The district announced the P3 campus app, which allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to file police reports from their smartphones. The app is a collaboration between the district, Weslaco Crime Stoppers...
City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone
Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took losses at home and on the road to UT Arlington tonight. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
