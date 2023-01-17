Read full article on original website
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival Moves To Lake Havasu City
If it's Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its tenth consecutive year in our new home, Windsor Beach State Park#4, in Arizona's premiere party place, Lake Havasu City, on beautiful Lake Havasu! Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10am. Music starts 11am. 699 London Bridge Road. Tickets now on sale: $25. (advance), $35. (gate). VIP Tickets $65. Current Blues Society members get $5.00 discount. Info: (760) 963-4994 or visit www.woodystock.info. ; Facebook. No ice chests allowed. Kids 16 and under free with Paid Adult. Veterans $5.00 off with Military ID. Win a Gretsch Guitar (via raffle; must be present to win). For every five tickets sold online, a new baby tree gets planted! Go to Ticket ReLeaf for details. Discount hotel rooms available via our festival hotel partners, Holiday Inn Express and Suites Lake Havasu - London Bridge and Home 2 Suites by Hilton.
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
