If it's Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its tenth consecutive year in our new home, Windsor Beach State Park#4, in Arizona's premiere party place, Lake Havasu City, on beautiful Lake Havasu! Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10am. Music starts 11am. 699 London Bridge Road. Tickets now on sale: $25. (advance), $35. (gate). VIP Tickets $65. Current Blues Society members get $5.00 discount. Info: (760) 963-4994 or visit www.woodystock.info. ; Facebook. No ice chests allowed. Kids 16 and under free with Paid Adult. Veterans $5.00 off with Military ID. Win a Gretsch Guitar (via raffle; must be present to win). For every five tickets sold online, a new baby tree gets planted! Go to Ticket ReLeaf for details. Discount hotel rooms available via our festival hotel partners, Holiday Inn Express and Suites Lake Havasu - London Bridge and Home 2 Suites by Hilton.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO