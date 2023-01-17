Read full article on original website
phl17.com
Pennsylvania Prepares To Swear In Josh Shapiro As State’s 48TH Governor January 17TH
We start with Pennsylvania and its incoming governor. Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on January 17th. Ahead of the inauguration, the Democrat stopped by the Pennsylvania farm show. Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg.
phl17.com
“Trigger” documentary works to address Philadelphia gun violence
Gabriel Bryant joins Kelsey Fabian to discuss “Trigger” a documentary shedding light on Philadelphia’s gun violence. TRIGGER is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles each of us has to play in combating gun violence.
phl17.com
Parking just got more expensive in Newark, Delaware
Well if you’re planning on driving to Newark, DE, be aware that parking your car, may be more expensive than usual. As of Tuesday, January 18th, rates increased by $1-2 per hour in municipal lots and $2.25 per hour for street meters. This change comes as a result of...
phl17.com
Body of missing Montco mother found dead
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday January 18th, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,”.
phl17.com
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force Announce Charges Kensington Man Accused of Manufacturing & Trafficking ‘Ghost Guns’
District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force have announced charges against a Kensington man for trafficking and manufacturing ‘ghost guns’ inside his home. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan has the details.
phl17.com
Tinsel takes flight as a reimagined Eagles Pop-up bar
If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles. The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!. Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be...
phl17.com
New chef in residency at Kimmel Cultural Campus
If you’re planning on attending a performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, there is a new chef at Volvér who’s food you have to try!. Chef Jose Garces has announced Chef Juan Lopez as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér in the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Lopez’s residency will run now through February 12, 2023, so make sure to visit.
phl17.com
Free coffee and croissants at Garces Trading Company this morning
If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!. All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.
phl17.com
Triple shooting inside Shangri-La Chinese restaurant
A violent night at a Chinese restaurant in Kingsessing claimed the life of two people, and left another in critical condition. Philadelphia police responded to Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:27 P.M. for a triple shooting. The first victim was a 19-year-old black male who...
phl17.com
Violent night in Philly leaves 2 dead, and a 12-year-old boy and 2 others injured
A violent Martin Luther King Jr. night leaves 2 dead, and a 12-year-old boy, and 2 others injured in unrelated gun violence. This is especially pressing after this year’s Philadelphia MLK Jr. Day of Service was dedicated to gun violence prevention. The first incident occurred just before 5 p.m....
phl17.com
Man fatally shot inside auto shop in East Frankford
Philadelphia Police are investigating the murder of a 56-year-old man inside an auto body shop in East Frankford this morning. The shooting occurred at 8:21 a.m. when a 56-year-old Hispanic man was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the buttocks. Police transferred the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m.
phl17.com
16-year-old charged for firing gun inside William Penn High School, last week
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for firing a gun inside William Penn High School last week. The incident occurred on January 10th at 11:40 a.m. when Delaware State Police were called to William Penn High School for a report of shots fired. Investigation commenced, and troopers were...
phl17.com
Double shooting at City Market Deli leaves two men in critical condition
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting at the City Market Deli that left two men fighting for their lives in the hospital. The shooting occurred at 12:50 p.m. on the 2200 Block of Broad Street at the City Market Deli. The 1st victim is a 42-year-old black male who...
phl17.com
Exxon Gas Station clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Tacony
Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an Exxon Gas Station attendant during an attempted robbery in Tacony. Philadelphia Police say they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting at the Exxon Gas Station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.
