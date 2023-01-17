ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Parking just got more expensive in Newark, Delaware

Well if you’re planning on driving to Newark, DE, be aware that parking your car, may be more expensive than usual. As of Tuesday, January 18th, rates increased by $1-2 per hour in municipal lots and $2.25 per hour for street meters. This change comes as a result of...
NEWARK, DE
phl17.com

Body of missing Montco mother found dead

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday January 18th, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Tinsel takes flight as a reimagined Eagles Pop-up bar

If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles. The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!. Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

New chef in residency at Kimmel Cultural Campus

If you’re planning on attending a performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, there is a new chef at Volvér who’s food you have to try!. Chef Jose Garces has announced Chef Juan Lopez as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér in the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Lopez’s residency will run now through February 12, 2023, so make sure to visit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Free coffee and croissants at Garces Trading Company this morning

If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!. All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Triple shooting inside Shangri-La Chinese restaurant

A violent night at a Chinese restaurant in Kingsessing claimed the life of two people, and left another in critical condition. Philadelphia police responded to Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:27 P.M. for a triple shooting. The first victim was a 19-year-old black male who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot inside auto shop in East Frankford

Philadelphia Police are investigating the murder of a 56-year-old man inside an auto body shop in East Frankford this morning. The shooting occurred at 8:21 a.m. when a 56-year-old Hispanic man was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the buttocks. Police transferred the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Exxon Gas Station clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Tacony

Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an Exxon Gas Station attendant during an attempted robbery in Tacony. Philadelphia Police say they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting at the Exxon Gas Station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

