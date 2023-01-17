Read full article on original website
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
phl17.com
Tinsel takes flight as a reimagined Eagles Pop-up bar
If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles. The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!. Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be...
University City's Doro Bet adds Ethiopian flair to fried chicken, soul food classics
Sisters Hayat Ali and Mebruka Kane are creating an Ethiopian food empire in West Philadelphia with Doro Bet chicken as their new enticing endeavor.
phl17.com
New chef in residency at Kimmel Cultural Campus
If you’re planning on attending a performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, there is a new chef at Volvér who’s food you have to try!. Chef Jose Garces has announced Chef Juan Lopez as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér in the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Lopez’s residency will run now through February 12, 2023, so make sure to visit.
Philly hip-hop artist helps students find their voice with "Writers Matter" program
We're Philly Proud of students in the Writers Matter program, who use paper and a pencil to build a better future.
tmpresale.com
Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
phl17.com
“Trigger” documentary works to address Philadelphia gun violence
Gabriel Bryant joins Kelsey Fabian to discuss “Trigger” a documentary shedding light on Philadelphia’s gun violence. TRIGGER is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles each of us has to play in combating gun violence.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
phl17.com
Former Lt Gov Mike Stack announces run for Philadelphia Mayor, Phila Democratic Party confirms
Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. According to confirmation to PHL17 from Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor. Stack is no stranger to politics, serving as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant...
phl17.com
Politics In Focus Full Show 1/14/2023
On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. with journalist Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we start with Pennsylvania and its incoming governor. Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on January 17th. Ahead of the inauguration, the Democrat stopped by the Pennsylvania farm show. Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg.
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County.
phl17.com
Free coffee and croissants at Garces Trading Company this morning
If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!. All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.
fox29.com
'Chicken Man' teams up with Philadelphia bar to offer chicken martini
Have you ever had a chicken martini? Martha in Kensington is serving up the unique cocktail collaboration with the "Chicken Man" to help raise money for the community.
phillygrub.blog
FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!
Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
