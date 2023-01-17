ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Tinsel takes flight as a reimagined Eagles Pop-up bar

If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game this Sunday, a new pop-up just opened that celebrates all things Eagles. The popular holiday bar, Tinsel, just extended it’s season and came back in an epic way!. Reimagined as ‘Tinsel Takes Flight’, tinsel will now be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

New chef in residency at Kimmel Cultural Campus

If you’re planning on attending a performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, there is a new chef at Volvér who’s food you have to try!. Chef Jose Garces has announced Chef Juan Lopez as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér in the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Lopez’s residency will run now through February 12, 2023, so make sure to visit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tmpresale.com

Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code

The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Politics In Focus Full Show 1/14/2023

On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. with journalist Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we start with Pennsylvania and its incoming governor. Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on January 17th. Ahead of the inauguration, the Democrat stopped by the Pennsylvania farm show. Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Free coffee and croissants at Garces Trading Company this morning

If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!. All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!

Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy