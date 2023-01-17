Read full article on original website
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to the CDC, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which does not have a cure.However, researchers are hopeful about a new medication that could help slow its progression in certain individuals.The medication, which is called Lecanemab, was designed to reduce amyloid beta plaque in the brain that's linked to the disease.Dr. Babak Tousi said the medication does not treat symptoms of the disease but helps to slow down the progress."It seems we have achieved some treatment. We can affect the disease trajectory. It is a small benefit, but it is still a benefit. We can slow it down and I think it's one of many to come down the road to hopefully target it, so that's the biggest step for us," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Tousi said.Documented side effects include increased fluid in the brain tissue and micro-hemorrhages.The FDA recently authorized accelerated approval of the medication, but it will be a while before it's widely available and covered by insurers.
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
By the time Austin Johnson was 29 his liver had been so damaged by heavy drinking that his doctors feared he would die. For years, he’d been putting away nearly a full bottle of booze each night to quiet his emotional anguish. Everything in his life revolved around drinking.
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday it plans to issue advice for physicians using Novartis AG's (NOVN.S) Zolgensma, calling on them to monitor patients for any liver injury after treatment.
With successful treatment, HIV has become a chronic health condition which can be managed with life-long care. Treatment reduces the amounts of HIV in the blood to an undetectable level and most people with the infection who take their medication live as long as people without HIV. While there have...
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday. The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). It's meant for...
Doctors are seeing a new trend of alcohol-related illnesses in young adults, particularly women. Nearly a quarter of Americans who die from alcoholic liver disease each year are in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Nancy Chen takes a look.
A Rhode Island law allows specially trained pharmacists to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. Patients who received the medication at their pharmacy had higher rates of continued care than those who went to a clinic or doctor's office. FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) –...
Recently, a drug shown to modestly slow the early stages of Alzheimer's was approved by FDA. The drug continues to be studied in larger and longer trials.
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
Scientists found Americans are at highest risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.Photo byAlina GrubnyakonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
Older Black and Hispanic patients with advanced cancer are less likely than white patients to receive opioid medications for pain relief in the last weeks of life, according to a study led by investigators at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study, the largest to examine disparities in opioid access among...
The definition of “caregiver” is different for everyone, depending on where they are in their lives. My husband, Mike, and I never defined him as a caregiver because I wasn’t struggling physically, despite my Parkinson’s disease. Struggling emotionally is a different story, and he’s been my rock and partner on this journey for nine years. He’s also had challenges, however, and they eluded me until now.
The reality of a sickle cell disease cure brings fear, optimism, and questions to patients’ lives; veterans who are in suicidal crisis can receive free emergency care at any Department of Veterans Affairs or private facility; Pfizer to increase access to progressive treatments through sale of drugs at non-profit prices to poor countries.
