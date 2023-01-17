PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to the CDC, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which does not have a cure.However, researchers are hopeful about a new medication that could help slow its progression in certain individuals.The medication, which is called Lecanemab, was designed to reduce amyloid beta plaque in the brain that's linked to the disease.Dr. Babak Tousi said the medication does not treat symptoms of the disease but helps to slow down the progress."It seems we have achieved some treatment. We can affect the disease trajectory. It is a small benefit, but it is still a benefit. We can slow it down and I think it's one of many to come down the road to hopefully target it, so that's the biggest step for us," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Tousi said.Documented side effects include increased fluid in the brain tissue and micro-hemorrhages.The FDA recently authorized accelerated approval of the medication, but it will be a while before it's widely available and covered by insurers.

