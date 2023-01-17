Read full article on original website
HS sports action is limited due to winter weather
While Worthington Trojans boys and girls hockey games as well as a gymnastics meet didn’t place Thursday due to weather, there was some action around the area Thursday night. In high school girls basketball, it was:. Yellow Medicine East 62, Red Rock Central 44. Benson 42, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38.
Five new inches of snow falls in Worthington
Worthington received five inches of new snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to statistics recorded at 7 a.m. by the city's wastewater treatment plant. The newest snowfall brought the cumulative snow total for January to 16 inches, well above the average to-date total of 5.9 inches. Some communities on...
DNR meeting on Boot Lake scheduled for Tuesday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Windom office is hosting a public meeting to gather input on potential habitat and water improvement plans for Boot Lake in Jackson County. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the DNR Windom Office, located at 175 Cottonwood County 26 near Windom....
Lake Park woman, dog injured in Thursday crash
A two-vehicle collision Thursday on Iowa 9 near 160th Avenue east of Lake Park sent one person to the hospital. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Dodge Ram operated by Diane Kletsch, 59 of Valley Falls, Kansas was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2016 Mercedes Benz operated by Tana Nozka, 43, of Lake Park. The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday.
