A two-vehicle collision Thursday on Iowa 9 near 160th Avenue east of Lake Park sent one person to the hospital. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Dodge Ram operated by Diane Kletsch, 59 of Valley Falls, Kansas was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2016 Mercedes Benz operated by Tana Nozka, 43, of Lake Park. The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday.

LAKE PARK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO