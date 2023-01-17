Read full article on original website
Jackie M. Swanner
Jackie McGowan Swanner, age 83, a resident of Plymouth, NC, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Long Acre Chapel Christian Church, 24597 NC 32, Plymouth, NC and will be officiated by Rupert Wallace. Burial will follow in Long Acre Chapel Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Ginn, Erickson Harrell, Aaron Swanner, Matthew Swanner, Justin Swanner, and Kelly Swanner. Honorary pallbearers include Keith Woolard and Jimmy Bunch.
Patsy Ellen Harris
Patsy Ellen Harris, 64, who was born in Beaufort County hospital in Washington, NC, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Fuquay-Varina, NC, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Ray Harris Sr. and Oma Jae Harris. She is survived by her son, Brandon Harris-Smith; Sister, Pam Harris Crooke; Brother, Kenneth Ray Harris Jr.; Nephew, Josh Rowland; and Niece, Elizabeth Crooke. She will forever be remembered as a beloved mother and family member, loyal friend, and an exceptionally strong and talented woman. Memorials may be made to Ware’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2788 Market Street Ext., Washington, NC 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.thomasfuneral.com. A private memorial service will be held in Washington, NC, at a later date.
Local reps appointed to committees
Beaufort County’s elected representatives in the NC General Assembly were appointed to committees this week, just before lawmakers return for the upcoming legislative session set to convene Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Raleigh. Both chambers of state government announced committee assignments after returning long-standing leaders to their positions earlier this...
Washington boys, Panthers girls prevail as county teams clash; O’Neal comes closer to 2000 for Southside
The Washington High School boys basketball team jumped out to an 11-1 advantage and never looked back on the way to a 105-67 victory at Northside Friday. Junior guard Jerai Davenport led seven Pam Pack players in double figures with 22 points. Freshman Chaise Smith scored 17, sophomore Jayvon Williams had 15, junior Gary Payne and sophomore Khaliq Boston scored 11, while senior Christian Norman and sophomore Jacob Daniels added 10.
Friends of the Brown Library hosts annual book sale
The Friends of the George H. and Laura E. Brown Library book sale is a reader’s paradise, because they can comb through more than 25,000 of mostly donated books which have been divided by genre. The annual sale takes place at the Washington Civic Center where bookworms of all ages, shapes and sizes are greeted first by the earthy aroma of worn pages.
When is the best time for that Pre-Emergent application?
I was in Raleigh last Friday for a meeting. My motto is if you are on time, you’re late, so I was there about an hour early so I could get some work done before the meeting started. The place was on lock-down! Every office was locked and the conference room where we were meeting was even locked. I thought maybe it was a nice time to go for a walk. It was around 60° that day and the sun was high and bright.
