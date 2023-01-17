Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 21, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $473 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $50,000 prize: 1 winner. $400 prize: 15 winners. $100 prize: 55 winners.
WTOL-TV
Ohio has more than $3 billion in unclaimed funds. Here's how you can claim your money
COLUMBUS, Ohio — First of all, it’s not a scam. The state has billions of dollars just sitting there, waiting to be claimed. The figure is $3,657,324,918, to be exact. It’s sitting in the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds, in the form of lost or forgotten money from inactive checking or savings accounts, refunds or credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.
WTOL-TV
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
WTOL-TV
All I-75 South lanes at Ohio-Michigan state line reopened after crash Friday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 South at the Ohio-Michigan state line are reopened and traffic is moving against after crews responded to a crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. and reduced traffic to one lane. There is no word yet if the crash resulted in any injuries.
