McMullen County continued their run through district last week with key victories over Lasara and San Isidro. The Cowgirls (15-10, 4-0) have now won five contests in a row and 15 district matchups dating back to 2021. Going up against San Isidro last Tuesday presented the Cowgirls with one of...

MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO