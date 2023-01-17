Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Battle boys basketball secures double-digit win over Tolton
Battle boys basketball snapped Tolton’s six-game winning streak with a 63-51 victory Wednesday at Battle. Tay Patrick led the way for the Spartans, recording 21 points in the team’s fourth win in its past five games. Tate McCubbin and Vernell Holt also reached double figures, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Legacy uses big second half to blank Lady Lobos
LONGVIEW — Tyler Legacy faced familiar foe Longview in a Lady Lobo Showcase girls soccer match at Lobo Stadium on Thursday night, and pulled away in the second half for a 3-0 road tournament win. The Lady Raiders are 6-1-2 on the season, while the Lady Lobos are 1-5-1.
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, Springville, Weber eke out region wins
Springville, Weber eke out region wins
KOMU
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
Pleasanton Express
Cowgirls beat San Isidro, Lasara, improve to 4-0 in district
McMullen County continued their run through district last week with key victories over Lasara and San Isidro. The Cowgirls (15-10, 4-0) have now won five contests in a row and 15 district matchups dating back to 2021. Going up against San Isidro last Tuesday presented the Cowgirls with one of...
Comments / 0